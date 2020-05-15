Today's Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Shared a Rare Photo of Mini-Me Daughter Apple for Her Sweet 16th

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california january 05 gwyneth paltrow attends the 77th annual golden globe awards at the beverly hilton hotel on january 05, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by daniele venturelliwireimage
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images
  • Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple turned 16 on Thursday, May 14.
  • Paltrow marked the occasion by posting a series of photos of her daughter—who is her absolute doppelgänger.
  • Paltrow also reflected on the controversy she and Martin sparked by choosing the name "Apple"—and said Elon Musk and Grimes had finally bested them by naming their newborn X Æ A-12.

    For me, there is no greater precipitant of an existential crisis than a celebrity baby I remember entering into the world somehow becoming a full grown human. Today's example: Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, whose name sparked a gossip magazine meltdown back in 2004 and who turned sixteen whole years old on Thursday, May 14. Sixteen years passed without me noticing or granting my permission! Time is a terrifying and meaningless nebula!

    Anyway, to mark the occasion, Paltrow posted a series of photos of Apple—who looks like a perfect amalgam of her mom and her dad. Which shouldn't be surprising, but it is! Genetics are wild! Observe:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. 💝

    A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

    To accompany the photos, Paltrow wrote a sweet tribute to her daughter. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor," she said. "You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman."

    Last week, Paltrow joked about the controversy she and Martin provoked by selecting the name "Apple"—remarking that Grimes and Elon Musk had finally taken their crown by naming their newborn X Æ A-12. Commenting on an InStyle post on Instagram, Paltrow wrote, "#chrismartin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name." At last!

