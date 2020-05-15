Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple turned 16 on Thursday, May 14.

Paltrow marked the occasion by posting a series of photos of her daughter—who is her absolute doppelgänger.

Paltrow also reflected on the controversy she and Martin sparked by choosing the name "Apple"—and said Elon Musk and Grimes had finally bested them by naming their newborn X Æ A-12.

For me, there is no greater precipitant of an existential crisis than a celebrity baby I remember entering into the world somehow becoming a full grown human. Today's example: Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, whose name sparked a gossip magazine meltdown back in 2004 and who turned sixteen whole years old on Thursday, May 14. Sixteen years passed without me noticing or granting my permission! Time is a terrifying and meaningless nebula!

Anyway, to mark the occasion, Paltrow posted a series of photos of Apple—who looks like a perfect amalgam of her mom and her dad. Which shouldn't be surprising, but it is! Genetics are wild! Observe:

To accompany the photos, Paltrow wrote a sweet tribute to her daughter. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor," she said. "You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman."

Last week, Paltrow joked about the controversy she and Martin provoked by selecting the name "Apple"—remarking that Grimes and Elon Musk had finally taken their crown by naming their newborn X Æ A-12. Commenting on an InStyle post on Instagram, Paltrow wrote, "#chrismartin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name." At last!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

