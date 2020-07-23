Today's Top Stories
Taylor Swift Will Drop Her Surprise Eighth Album at Midnight Tonight 

By Emily Dixon
park city, utah january 23 taylor swift attends the netflix premiere of miss americana at sundance film festival on january 23, 2020 in park city, utah photo by kevin mazurgetty images for netfilx
Kevin MazurGetty Images
  • Taylor Swift revealed on Instagram that she's dropping a surprise eighth album, folklore, tonight at midnight.
  • Swift will also release the first music video for "cardigan" tonight, which she wrote and directed herself.
  • Her last album, Lover, came out under a year ago, in August 2019.

    Swifties, find something—anything—to sit on and sit yourselves down right now: Taylor Swift just announced she's releasing her eighth studio album, titled folklore, at midnight tonight, in a surprise Instagram announcement that came completely out of the blue. Swift usually takes at least two years to release a new album, but folklore will drop less than a year after her previous release, Lover. What's more, she's usually a fan of dropping carefully crafted hints and clues for her fans to decipher, but this time it's unlikely even the most devoted Swifties saw this coming.

    "Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," she explained. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with."

    Swift wrote and recorded the album in isolation, she said on Instagram. She also revealed three of her collaborators on the album, who she called her "musical heroes": The National's Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, William Bowery, and Bleachers' Jack Antonoff.

    Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    The first music video from the album, "cardigan," will also drop tonight—and Swift wrote and directed it herself.

    Swift also shared the 16-song tracklist for the album, revealing that the deluxe CD editions will feature a bonus song, "the lakes." It seems safe to assume that track number one, appropriately titled "the 1," is a tribute to boyfriend Joe Alwyn, while you can consider me extremely interested in track 12, "mad woman."

    Well, Swifties, hasn't this Thursday got off to a good start!

    
    
    
