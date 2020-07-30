Today's Top Stories
1
Can Basic Income Help Americans Escape Poverty?
2
The Most Chic Upcycled Clothes and Accessories
3
Lana Condor Shares Her Quarantine Beauty Routine
4
'Luster' Is Our August Book Club Pick
5
Patrick Starrr Wants Us to Embrace Vulnerability

Prince William Admitted His Staff Stop Him From Tweeting

By Emily Dixon
embargoed until 2200 saturday july 18 britain's prince william speaks with service users during a visit to the garden house part of the light project in peterborough, england, thursday, july 16, 2020 the garden house offers information, advice and support to the rough sleepers in peterborough ap photokirsty wigglesworth, pool
Kirsty WigglesworthGetty Images
  • Prince William recently appeared on a special episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast.
  • He revealed that he does not control the @KensingtonPalace Twitter account—and in fact, his staff keep him away from it.
  • William admitted he tweeted without prior authorization on two occasions.

    It's unlikely that anyone remains under the illusion that Prince William and Kate Middleton themselves are at the helm of the official @KensingtonPalace Twitter account. But Prince William just revealed that not only does he not control the account, but his staff actively keep him away from it, lest he fire off an unapproved tweet or 10.

    William recently appeared on the BBC's That Peter Crouch Podcast, and spoke to former soccer player Crouch about his Twitter presence, laughing that his staff "deliberately keep [him] away" from the official palace account. The Duke of Cambridge admitted that he had wrested control of the account on a few recent occasions, as People reports —notably, when Liverpool won the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona in May 2019.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "When Liverpool did that amazing [game against Barcelona] I went mental, I grabbed the Twitter thing and I just posted it," William said. "It was an amazing match. I was literally blown away by it. It was one of the best games of football I've ever seen. And I got completely out of control and I just went, 'Tweet that, get it out. Give it here!'" As unauthorized, "out of control" tweets go, it's pretty mild: "Well done Liverpool - an incredible result, what a comeback! W," he tweeted.

    William said the itch to tweet is most profound when his soccer team of choice, Aston Villa, wins a match. "Nearly every Villa game we've won, which hasn't been many this season, I've been trying to get a hold of it," he said. "They keep it away from me now. I have to fight them for it."

    Still, he did succeed on one occasion: Last Sunday, when Aston Villa narrowly avoided relegation. Again, William didn't tweet anything too outlandish:

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Related Stories
    William Revealed the Worst Gift He Bought Kate
    William and Harry Are Now "Separate Entities"
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    See Blue Ivy's Adorable "Black Is King" Cameo
    Rihanna Said Her New Album Will Be Worth the Wait
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    The Royals Reprimanded Meghan About a Necklace
    Inside Sophie and Joe's First Days With Baby Willa
    Zendaya Celebrates Her First Emmy Nomination
    Kylie Has a Scary Wax Figure of Kris in Her House
    Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion a Sweet Gift
    William Revealed the Worst Gift He Bought Kate
    The Kardashians' Most Body-Confident Nude Shoots
    Harry Wanted His Kids to Be BFF's With William's