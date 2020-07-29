Today's Top Stories
Prince William Revealed the Worst Gift He Ever Bought Kate Middleton

By Emily Dixon
dublin, ireland march 04 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge visit the teagasc animal grassland research centre in grange, county meath on march 4, 2020 near dublin, ireland the duke and duchess of cambridge are undertaking an official visit to ireland at the request of the foreign and commonwealth office photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Prince William appeared on a special episode of former soccer player Peter Crouch's podcast.
  • He shared the worst gift he ever bought Kate Middleton: a pair of binoculars.
  • "She was looking at me going, 'They’re binoculars, what’s going on?'" William recalled.

    What do you do when you're obscenely wealthy, you have a literal team of staff who could source your every whim, and your beloved then-girlfriend needs a gift? Well, if you're Prince William, you absolutely spiral and buy her something better suited to your elderly aunt who likes to birdwatch of a Sunday morning: a pair of binoculars.

    William confessed his terrible choice of gift to former soccer player Peter Crouch during a special Kensington Palace recording of the latter's BBC podcast, That Peter Crouch Podcast. "That was early on in the courtship, that was. I wrapped them. They were really nice," he reflected, as People reports. "I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, 'But these are really amazing, look how far you can see!'"

    Unsurprisingly, Kate was not convinced, William admitted. "She was looking at me going, 'They’re binoculars, what’s going on?' It didn’t go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The royal appeared on the podcast to discuss his mental health initiative, Heads Up, ahead of Saturday's Heads Up FA Cup Final between soccer teams Arsenal and Chelsea. William emphasized the importance of speaking about mental health, and seeking help when needed. "We all have mental health, and we all have to stay mentally fit," he said. "It’s a strength to talk about your mental health, it’s not a weakness. You know, if you’re not feeling well, something’s bothering you, talk about it—it’s not a problem."

