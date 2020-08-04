Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sent Meghan Markle Birthday Wishes on Social Media

By Emily Dixon
london, england november 11 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge, prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex attend a service marking the centenary of ww1 armistice at westminster abbey on november 11, 2018 in london, england the armistice ending the first world war between the allies and germany was signed at compiègne, france on eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month 11am on the 11th november 1918 this day is commemorated as remembrance day with special attention being paid for this year’s centenary photo by paul grover wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

    Meghan Markle turns 39 today, August 4, and brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the occasion with a post on social media. Alongside a sweet photo of Meghan smiling with a young child, a post on the Cambridges' official Instagram and Twitter accounts read, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!"

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The birthday wishes come amid a series of revelations about the relationship between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, courtesy of upcoming Sussex biography Finding Freedom. According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Kate ignored Meghan at March's Commonwealth Service. "Although Meghan tried to make eye contact with Kate, the duchess barely acknowledged her," Scobie and Durand write.

    The biographers also reported that William offended Harry with a disdainful comment about Meghan: "Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl," William reportedly told his younger brother, while the future Sussexes were still dating. "In those last two words, 'this girl,' Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world," Scobie and Durand recount.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The Duchess of Sussex also received public birthday wishes from the Queen, as well as her in-laws, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. The official @RoyalFamily Instagram and Twitter accounts shared a sweet photo of Meghan and the Queen on the former's first solo royal engagement, when the duo traveled to Cheshire in June 2018 to open the Mersey Gateway Bridge. The birthday message was almost identical to Kate and William's, reading, "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!"

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Charles and Camilla, meanwhile, shared a gorgeous close-up photo of Meghan on Instagram and Twitter. Again, they kept the message simple, posting, "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

