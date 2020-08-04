Today is Meghan Markle's 39th birthday!

Meghan Markle turns 39 today, August 4, and brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the occasion with a post on social media. Alongside a sweet photo of Meghan smiling with a young child, a post on the Cambridges' official Instagram and Twitter accounts read, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!"

The birthday wishes come amid a series of revelations about the relationship between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, courtesy of upcoming Sussex biography Finding Freedom. According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Kate ignored Meghan at March's Commonwealth Service. "Although Meghan tried to make eye contact with Kate, the duchess barely acknowledged her," Scobie and Durand write.

The biographers also reported that William offended Harry with a disdainful comment about Meghan: "Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl," William reportedly told his younger brother, while the future Sussexes were still dating. "In those last two words, 'this girl,' Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world," Scobie and Durand recount.

The Duchess of Sussex also received public birthday wishes from the Queen, as well as her in-laws, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. The official @RoyalFamily Instagram and Twitter accounts shared a sweet photo of Meghan and the Queen on the former's first solo royal engagement, when the duo traveled to Cheshire in June 2018 to open the Mersey Gateway Bridge. The birthday message was almost identical to Kate and William's, reading, "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!"



Charles and Camilla, meanwhile, shared a gorgeous close-up photo of Meghan on Instagram and Twitter. Again, they kept the message simple, posting, "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

