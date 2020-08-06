In the category of Things I Never Thought Would Happen But Am Very Thankful They Did, In Fact, Happen: Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner were spotted making sandcastles on a Malibu beach with his daughter. I'm absolutely losing my mind over this, and can't help but swoon at the idea of two co-stars (hello! Remember Cooper's time on Alias?) making little castles together. TMZ dropped the casual bombshell (with photos) of the stars on the beach in Malibu, building the summertime creations with Cooper's daughter he shares with ex Irina Shayk, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

While TMZ is thinking this could be a sign of a budding romance, I, a woman with absolutely nothing to do at my parent's house but think about celebrities, also wonder...what could this mean?

Cooper and Garner in an episode of Alias. Scott Garfield Getty Images

Cooper hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since his 2019 split from Shayk, and Garner reportedly ended things with her boyfriend of two years, John Miller, before quarantine started.

"They split up before L.A. went into lockdown," said a source to InTouch Weekly. "Jen and John remain on friendly terms, so there's a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now, it's over."

If anything, this seems like two friends enjoying a beautiful day (without masks?!) on the beach, enjoying each other's company. In the past the pair have been vocal about their friendship, in November 2018, Garner talked about how she was one of Cooper's first friends in Hollywood when she honored him at the American Cinematheque Awards.

"I took him home and made him dinner… I'm still making him dinner," she said. Uh, friendship goals, anyone?

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

