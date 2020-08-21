Taylor Swift donated almost $31,000 to London student Vitoria Mario in order to fund her mathematics studies at college.

Mario launched a GoFundMe as she was ineligible for government loans, after migrating to the U.K. from Portugal four years ago.

"She actually made my dream come true," Mario said of Swift's donation.

In a lovely move, Taylor Swift just made a London student's college dreams a reality, by donating almost $31,000 to her online fundraiser. Aspiring mathematician Vitoria Mario launched a GoFundMe after receiving a place at the University of Warwick; because she migrated to the U.K. from Portugal four years ago, she was unable to take out government loans to support her studies. On Thursday, Swift donated £23,373 to Mario's fundraiser, bringing her to her goal amount of £40,000.

Speaking to the BBC, Mario said of Swift's donation, "I was worrying too much about the money, what I have to do and if I have to look for a job. She actually made my dream come true."

On her fundraising page, Mario introduced herself as "a young Black 18 year old with a dream," explaining that despite her top grades at GCSE and A-Level (U.K. exams taken at ages 16 and 18 respectively), she was unsure if she could pursue her ambitions in math because of her financial circumstances. "I have lived in the U.K. for 4 years now, after migrating from Portugal to live with family in Tottenham. The socio-economic barriers of not being eligible for maintenance loans/grants is due not only to not having ‘Home’ status, but also because my family are low income, and unable to help me self-fund through university," she wrote.

"Though my story is not unique, my dream of becoming a Mathematician is not only a chance at social mobility for my family and I, but to inspire people who have been in similar positions to aspire to be the best version of themselves and strive for their dreams despite gender/racial inequality, immigration issues and financial barriers," Mario continued.



Alongside her donation, Swift commented, "Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality. I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."

Since the donation went viral, hundreds of others have contributed to Mario's fundraiser; if you'd like to support her too, you can donate here. Good luck at college, Vitoria!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

