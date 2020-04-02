After Nashville record store Grimey’s New & Preloved Music was forced to close its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor Swift quietly stepped in to help out.

Co-owner Doyle Davis told Rolling Stone that Swift sent money for every employee, and is also covering three months of healthcare for the staff.

Swift has also sent money to multiple fans who are struggling financially as a result of the pandemic.

It's pretty great to see celebrities step up to support others during the coronavirus pandemic, isn't it? One such example: Taylor Swift, who's quietly supporting a beloved Nashville record store. As Rolling Stone reports, Grimey’s New & Preloved Music was recently forced to close its doors and send staff home—so Swift decided to help out.

Grimey's co-owner Doyle Davis told the magazine that Swift is providing financial relief to every employee, and will also cover three months of healthcare. "We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic," Davis said. "This assistance from Ms. Swift helps give us a real shot at coming back on the other side of this."

Swift's also been sending money and messages of support to fans who are struggling financially in the midst of the pandemic, as Billboard reports. One such message? "Erin, I saw your tweets about the financial and emotional stress you're under right now and it made me want so badly to help. I'm so sorry about your job and the uncertainty of what's going on right now. I hope this gift of $3000 will help. I loved meeting you in New York and I hope you're safe and healthy! Your pal, Taylor." Lovely!

