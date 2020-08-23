Prince Harry Is "Determined to Make It in Hollywood" With Meghan Markle

Now that the Sussexes are living in Southern California, Prince Harry is reportedly refocusing his career goals and hopes to make it in Hollywood.

A source told Us Weekly that the royal is going to focus on "making documentaries connected to good causes."

Harry won't just be contributing behind-the-scenes, either. According to the royal source, Harry will also appear on camera in his documentary projects.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living that SoCal life and, apparently, Harry is committed to making the most of their new home base. And that includes changing his career focus to make it in the entertainment industry.

"Harry’s determined to make it in Hollywood, just as much as Meghan," a source explained to Us Weekly. "He’s focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes — not just on the production side of things. We’ll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else."

The royal source says Harry has "always had a creative streak" and that his wife, Meghan Markle, has "inspired him to take it to the next level" following their royal exit. And we have Meghan to thank for Harry even considering a career in the entertainment industry, since major career changes in general are not things senior members of the British royal family typically get to think about.

"Working in the entertainment industry isn’t something he particularly thought about doing as royal, but since separating from the royals, he now has the opportunity to explore new, exciting opportunities and can’t wait to get his upcoming projects off the ground,” the source explained.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.