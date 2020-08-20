Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Feel Like They Have a "Clear Focus" for the First Time Since Archie Was Born

It's been a crazy year for, well, everyone, but that includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple moved their family to California this spring following their royal exit and, after spending several months in Los Angeles, they've moved to a permanent home in Santa Barbara.

A source close to the couple told People they see this as a "pivotal moment" for their family and that they have a clear focus for the first time since welcoming their son, Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally finding their new normal.

The couple moved to the United States in March after finalizing their royal exit and, after several months in Los Angeles, they recently purchased their permanent California home in Montecito, about 95 miles north of L.A. in Santa Barbara.

The Sussexes see this milestone as a "pivotal moment" for their family, according to a source close to the couple.

"This is their permanent home," the source told People. "Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air. It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus."

Harry and Meghan found a forever home they love and Archie is reportedly just as pleased with the move (you know, as much as a one-year-old can be pleased with a life-changing decision).

"Archie is really happy, and he has some space to run free," the source said. "The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time. They’re excited to be there and to become part of the community. It’s a really happy time for them as a family."

We can't wait to see where Harry and Meghan's new, clear focus takes them next.

