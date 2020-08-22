Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, made a rare public appearance to volunteer their time helping school kids in need in Los Angeles.

The couple volunteered with Baby2Baby to help distribute donated school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, and more to local students in need.

Meghan wore a $15 face mask from Black-owned, NYC-based brand Royal Jelly Harlem—and it's still available to shop.

The Sussexes volunteered with Baby2Baby, an L.A.-based, national non-profit organization, to help distribute donated school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, and more to local students in need. The organization shared photos of Harry and Meghan working alongside other volunteers on its Instagram account.

"Baby2Baby was proud to host a drive-through distribution at Knox Elementary in South LA as students across the country return to distance learning this week," Baby2Baby captioned the pics of Harry and Meghan volunteering. "Thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for joining our team to help us distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children who need these basic essentials more than ever during this unprecedented back to school season."

Harry kept it casual in a white polo shirt, gray shorts, and a baseball cap for the day out, while Meghan opted for a light-colored linen blouse, olive-green shorts, Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, and a face mask by Black-owned, NYC-based brand Royal Jelly Harlem for the outing. Oh, and that stunningly affordable face mask (the Adult Mask in Blue Seersucker) is still available to shop. Seriously.

