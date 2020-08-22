Today's Top Stories
1
People Are Emotional Over Kamala's DNC Speech
2
Key Fashion Trends to Know for Fall 2020
3
The Brand New Books in Our TBR Pile
4
The Unemployed Couple Squatting in Their Apartment
5
The Rebirth of Evanescence's Amy Lee

Meghan Markle Wore a $15 Face Mask Volunteering in L.A. This Week

By Kayleigh Roberts
dubbo, australia october 17 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex arrive at dubbo airport on october 17, 2018 in dubbo, australia the duke and duchess of sussex are on their official 16 day autumn tour visiting cities in australia, fiji, tonga and new zealand photo by phil noble poolgetty images
PoolGetty Images
  • Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, made a rare public appearance to volunteer their time helping school kids in need in Los Angeles.
    • The couple volunteered with Baby2Baby to help distribute donated school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, and more to local students in need.
      • Meghan wore a $15 face mask from Black-owned, NYC-based brand Royal Jelly Harlem—and it's still available to shop.

        Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for a rare appearance in Los Angeles this week to volunteer their time to help local kids prepare for the upcoming school year.

        The Sussexes volunteered with Baby2Baby, an L.A.-based, national non-profit organization, to help distribute donated school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, and more to local students in need. The organization shared photos of Harry and Meghan working alongside other volunteers on its Instagram account.

        "Baby2Baby was proud to host a drive-through distribution at Knox Elementary in South LA as students across the country return to distance learning this week," Baby2Baby captioned the pics of Harry and Meghan volunteering. "Thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for joining our team to help us distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children who need these basic essentials more than ever during this unprecedented back to school season."

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Harry kept it casual in a white polo shirt, gray shorts, and a baseball cap for the day out, while Meghan opted for a light-colored linen blouse, olive-green shorts, Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, and a face mask by Black-owned, NYC-based brand Royal Jelly Harlem for the outing. Oh, and that stunningly affordable face mask (the Adult Mask in Blue Seersucker) is still available to shop. Seriously.

        Courtesy
        Adult Mask in Blue Seersucker 💙
        royaljellyharlem.com
        $15.00
        SHOP NOW

        Hurry and buy yours now, because this mask will probably sell out any second now.

        Related Stories
        Meghan Markle Picked Up a British Accent in the UK
        Meghan Had Unrealistic Expectations for Kate
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Harry & Meghan Have Found a New, Clear Focus
        Meghan Markle Picked Up a British Accent in the UK
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Meghan Had Unrealistic Expectations for Kate
        Charles Slams Claims About Him in Finding Freedom
        Harry & Meghan Refused Royal Money for Their House
        Harry 'Absolutely Hated' Living in Los Angeles
        Harry Was Into Meghan Before Their First Date
        Aww, Princess Charlotte Loves Being a Royal
        Harry & Meghan Fired Archie's Nanny Right Away
        The Love Advice Diana Gave Will Before She Died