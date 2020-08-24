Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Twinned in Blue to Dance in the Pool

Gabrielle Union shared an adorable photo with daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, in which mom and daughter dance together in a pool.

The duo matched in blue swimsuits: Union in a blue strappy bikini, and Kaavia in a blue one-piece with multicolored pompoms.

"My ride or die," Union captioned the post.

It's time for an update on the Number One Best Celebrity Baby, friends! The current holder of the title is one Kaavia James Union Wade, daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, if for some reason you weren't aware. Union posted a series of photos on Instagram Sunday, in which mom and daughter dance together in a pool while matching in blue swimwear—Union in a blue strappy bikini, and Kaavia in a swimsuit embellished with multicolored pompoms. "My ride or die," Union captioned the delightful post. This baby! An angel!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Alas, there's no word yet on where Kaavia's swimsuit is from, and more importantly, whether it comes in adult sizes. Union, however, is wearing the Garth top and bottoms by Los Angeles brand Velvet Sphynx (in which, unsurprisingly, she looks absolutely stunning). The separates come in a range of different colors, though it looks like Union's wearing the "Forget Me Not" shade, and both top and bottoms are priced at $80 each. Shop them below!

Velvet Sphynx The Garth Top in Forget Me Not Velvet Sphynx $80.00 SHOP NOW

Velvet Sphynx The Garth Bottom in Forget Me Not Velvet Sphynx $80.00 SHOP NOW

During a recent appearance on Katie Lowes' parenting podcast Katie's Crib, Union urged other parents to take time for themselves, and pay attention to their own wellbeing. "We're super conditioned to not center ourselves in our own stories," she said. "Anything less than giving everything, every part of ourselves to other people, we're that selfish bitch, we're the bad mom, we're the bad wife, we're the bad friend, when you don't give every piece of yourself to everyone else whenever they feel like they need it."

"It is OK to center yourself and your needs and advocate for yourself and be the center of your own story, and be your best self for yourself, so you can offer—in reasonable doses, as you see fit—parts of you to other people," she continued. "We say in our family and in our crew, 'We all we got.' But that includes the motherfucker in the mirror. Start with you first."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io