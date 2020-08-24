Today's Top Stories
Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Twinned in Blue to Dance in the Pool

"My ride or die," Union wrote.

By Emily Dixon
santa monica, ca july 11 gabrielle union and kaavia james union wade attend nickelodeon kids choice sports 2019 at barker hangar on july 11, 2019 in santa monica, california photo by gregg deguirewireimage
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images

    It's time for an update on the Number One Best Celebrity Baby, friends! The current holder of the title is one Kaavia James Union Wade, daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, if for some reason you weren't aware. Union posted a series of photos on Instagram Sunday, in which mom and daughter dance together in a pool while matching in blue swimwear—Union in a blue strappy bikini, and Kaavia in a swimsuit embellished with multicolored pompoms. "My ride or die," Union captioned the delightful post. This baby! An angel!

    Alas, there's no word yet on where Kaavia's swimsuit is from, and more importantly, whether it comes in adult sizes. Union, however, is wearing the Garth top and bottoms by Los Angeles brand Velvet Sphynx (in which, unsurprisingly, she looks absolutely stunning). The separates come in a range of different colors, though it looks like Union's wearing the "Forget Me Not" shade, and both top and bottoms are priced at $80 each. Shop them below!

    Velvet Sphynx
    The Garth Top in Forget Me Not
    Velvet Sphynx
    $80.00
    SHOP NOW
    Velvet Sphynx
    The Garth Bottom in Forget Me Not
    Velvet Sphynx
    $80.00
    SHOP NOW

    During a recent appearance on Katie Lowes' parenting podcast Katie's Crib, Union urged other parents to take time for themselves, and pay attention to their own wellbeing. "We're super conditioned to not center ourselves in our own stories," she said. "Anything less than giving everything, every part of ourselves to other people, we're that selfish bitch, we're the bad mom, we're the bad wife, we're the bad friend, when you don't give every piece of yourself to everyone else whenever they feel like they need it."

    "It is OK to center yourself and your needs and advocate for yourself and be the center of your own story, and be your best self for yourself, so you can offer—in reasonable doses, as you see fit—parts of you to other people," she continued. "We say in our family and in our crew, 'We all we got.' But that includes the motherfucker in the mirror. Start with you first."

