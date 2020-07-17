Gabrielle Union shared a video of herself and daughter Kaavia James Union Wade dancing to Missy Elliott, Ciara and Fat Man Scoop's "Lose Control"—and it is absolutely the best thing you'll watch all week (/month/year).

"A little joy for the TL," Union captioned the adorable video.

Last month, Union posted a clip of Kaavia dancing to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage Remix."

Here is a gift to launch you into the weekend courtesy of two icons: Gabrielle Union shared a video of herself and daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, having the absolute best time dancing to "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott featuring Ciara and Fat Man Scoop. It is, honestly, pointless for me to attempt to express the joy in this video in words. Just watch them dance:

This isn't even the first time Union's gifted us so—remember last month's video, in which Kaavia dances to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage Remix"? Let's revisit it, shall we?

In other Union news: Last week, she spoke to the Cut's Nana Agyemang about why she doesn't want "a seat at the table." "I don’t want to be at a table that I’m not welcome at. If you’ve been barricading the door this whole time, I don’t want to be the first Black lady through the door. They didn’t want you there. They put hammer to nail to barricade that door to keep you out. They don’t want you there. You are not empowered. Even if you were at that table, you are not listened to, [and] you are othered," she explained.

"I’m cool on that table. I’m cool on that room. I’m going to try to do something else. People are like, 'You don’t stop.' And I’m like, 'No, I can’t,'" Union continued. "Because when we get out of this quarantine, whenever that is, I want to make sure I have done my part to create as many projects—not for me, but to get as many people of color from marginalized communities back working in front of and behind the camera. And I’m going to bust my hump to make sure that we center the most marginalized of us. And if we all do our part, then, hopefully, as this reckoning is happening, we can reimagine all of these industries radically differently."

