Today's Top Stories
1
How to Help Demand Justice for Jacob Blake
2
An Ode to Bring It On's Cliff Pantone
3
Ali Mejia of Eberjey Likes to Get Comfy While WFH
4
The Unemployed Couple Squatting in Their Apartment
5
These Cream Shadows Will Complement Your Mask

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Why The Queen Won't Return to Buckingham Palace After Her Scotland Vacation

By Emily Dixon
windsor, united kingdom july 17 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time queen elizabeth ii arrives to present captain sir thomas moore with the insignia of knight bachelor during an investiture ceremony at windsor castle on july 17, 2020 in windsor, england british world war ii veteran captain tom moore raised over £32 million for the nhs during the coronavirus pandemic photo by poolmax mumbygetty images
Pool/Max MumbyGetty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are currently vacationing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the royals typically spend the summer.
  • They won't be returning to Buckingham Palace afterwards, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The Queen and Philip will continue to stay at Windsor Castle instead.

    Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip typically return to Buckingham Palace in the fall, after spending the summer at their Scottish estate, Balmoral. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic has altered their plans. Instead of heading home to London in October, the Queen and Philip will return to Windsor Castle, where they've been self-isolating since March, as People reports. According to the Sunday Times, this is the longest the monarch's been away from Buckingham Palace since she took the throne in 1952.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The royal family typically gather at Balmoral Castle, in Aberdeenshire, every summer—but the pandemic drastically altered proceedings, the Sunday Times reports. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie were all expected to visit this year, but international travel restrictions quashed those plans. The royal guests who did make it to Balmoral, according to the newspaper, are barred from entering the castle itself, staying on other properties within its grounds. While guests are likely participating in outdoor activities including "walks, shooting, fishing, horse riding, picnics and barbecues," meals indoors are very much off the table.

    To minimize her risk of contracting COVID-19, the Queen is spending her summer within a "Balmoral bubble," comprising staff members who were already in contact with the monarch at Windsor. Said staff members include (deep breath): "Vice-Admiral Tony Johnstone-Burt, master of the household; Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary; Paul Whybrew and William Henderson, her pages; Major Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, her equerry; Terry Pendry, her head groom; Angela Kelly, the Queen’s personal assistant and her senior dresser; Jackie Newbold, Kelly’s PA; and three assistant dressers."

    Naturally, the royal family wouldn't confirm any specifics of the Queen's summer break—a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the Sunday Times, "Balmoral is a private time and we would not comment on any plans or arrangements."

    Related Stories
    Meghan's Excellent First Impression on the Queen
    Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Beauty Products
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Melania Was Taped Slamming Donald Trump & Ivanka
    Jennifer Garner's Adorable 'The Office' Response
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Chrissy Teigen's Hilarious Parenting Trick
    Eugenie Revealed Meghan & Harry's Relationship
    Archie Will Be a Prince as Soon as Charles Is King
    Halle Berry Wears a 'Baywatch'-Inspired One-Piece
    Gabrielle Union and Kaavia Twin in Blue Swimsuits
    Chrissy Teigen Buys School Supplies for Teachers
    Sophie T Has Sansa's GoT Throne in Her House
    Meghan's Reaction to Harry Calling Himself "Old"