The Royal Family Released a Rare Photo of Prince Philip with the Queen to Mark His 99th Birthday

By Emily Dixon
queen elizabeth ii and the duke of edinburgh pictured 162020 in the quadrangle of windsor castle ahead of his 99th birthday on wednesday photo by steve parsonspa images via getty images
Steve Parsons - PA ImagesGetty Images
  • Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II and father to Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, turned 99 on Wednesday.
  • To celebrate, Buckingham Palace released a rare portrait of Philip and the Queen, taken at Windsor Castle.
  • The royal couple are still in quarantine at Windsor amid the coronavirus pandemic, as both are considered high-risk.

    Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, turned 99 on Wednesday, June 10—and to celebrate, Buckingham Palace released a rare portrait of Philip with the Queen. The photo was taken at Windsor Castle (the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, to be specific) where they continue to isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic; as the Guardian reports, both the Queen and Philip are considered high-risk due to their age.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The Duke is expected to "keep the festivities low-key," People reports, celebrating the beginning of his hundredth year with a birthday lunch with the Queen. He'll get an extra special gift when he hits 100 next year, however: As the Guardian notes, centenarians in the U.K. receive a letter from the Queen herself.

    Due to the coronavirus lockdown, Philip won't be able to celebrate with his wider family—something his son, Prince Charles, lamented in an interview with Sky News last week. "Well, I haven't seen my father for a long time," Charles said. "He's going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything. I've been doing the FaceTime, it's all very well, but…"

    "Fortunately, at least you can speak to them on telephones and occasionally do this sort of thing. But it isn't the same, is it?" Charles continued. "You really just want to give people a hug."

