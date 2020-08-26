Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem teamed up to discuss the importance of voting, as revealed in a teaser video released Tuesday (read more on that here.)

In an instantly historic move, Meghan Markle teamed up with Gloria Steinem to film a discussion about the importance of voting, as revealed in a teaser clip posted by MAKERS Women on Instagram Tuesday. The teaser, which precedes a full Q&A to be released Wednesday, opens with Steinem welcoming Meghan back to California. "Meg, welcome home," she says. "I'm so glad that you're home." Meghan's heartfelt response: "Me too, for so many reasons." While Meghan didn't specify what those reasons were, I'm going to guess escaping incessant racist attacks from the British media and a royal family who refused to defend her might be among them!

In the video, Meghan and Steinem talk about just how crucial it is to utilize your vote. "People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now," the Duchess of Sussex tells Steinem. Her response: "If you don't vote, you don't exist."

Steinem also shares her concerns about younger generations declining to head to the polls. "What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote," she says. "I can understand the feeling that they don't think they have an impact, and yet it's more important for them to vote than anyone else because they're going to be alive long after I am, and they're going to be suffering the consequences." The full conversation will be released later today—and MC will keep you posted!



