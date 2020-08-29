Gareth CattermoleGetty Images
- On Friday, August 28, people around the world were shocked by the news that Chadwick Boseman had passed away at 43.
- The actor, who starred in Marvel's wildly successful Black Panther movie, as well as other hits like 42 and Get On Up, had been privately battling colon cancer for four years prior to his death.
- News of Boseman's death was met by shock and sadness from fans and former co-stars, as well as other celebrities and prominent figures and organizations.
On Friday night, fans were shocked to learn that Chadwick Boseman had passed away at the young age of 43. Boseman was best known for starring as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he also played several real-life Black icons, including Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and James Brown.
The late actor's family broke the news in a statement shared to his social media accounts, explaining that he had been privately battling colon cancer since being diagnosed in 2016:
"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."
The news was met with an outpouring of grief from Boseman's fans and former costars, as well as other celebrities and prominent figures and organizations. Here, we've collected just a small sample of the heartfelt tributes those who loved Boseman have shared in his honor.
Sterling K. Brown
Angela Bassett
The NAACP
Zoe Saldana
Don Cheadle
Kamala Harris
Oprah Winfrey
Kerry Washington
Jesse Williams
Brie Larson
Halle Berry
Jamie Foxx
Ava DuVernay
Joe Biden
Jason Momoa
Marvel Studios
John Legend
Chris Evans
Viola Davis
Whoopi Goldberg
Mark Ruffalo
Tracee Ellis Ross
Chris Pratt
Bradley Whitford
Kate Hudson
Kayleigh Roberts
Contributor
Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.
