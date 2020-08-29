Today's Top Stories
Celebrities Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england february 08 chadwick boseman attends the european premiere of marvel studios' "black panther" at the eventim apollo, hammersmith on february 8, 2018 in london, england photo by gareth cattermolegetty images for disney
Gareth CattermoleGetty Images
  • On Friday, August 28, people around the world were shocked by the news that Chadwick Boseman had passed away at 43.
    • The actor, who starred in Marvel's wildly successful Black Panther movie, as well as other hits like 42 and Get On Up, had been privately battling colon cancer for four years prior to his death.
      • News of Boseman's death was met by shock and sadness from fans and former co-stars, as well as other celebrities and prominent figures and organizations.

        On Friday night, fans were shocked to learn that Chadwick Boseman had passed away at the young age of 43. Boseman was best known for starring as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he also played several real-life Black icons, including Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and James Brown.

        The late actor's family broke the news in a statement shared to his social media accounts, explaining that he had been privately battling colon cancer since being diagnosed in 2016:

        "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."
        The news was met with an outpouring of grief from Boseman's fans and former costars, as well as other celebrities and prominent figures and organizations. Here, we've collected just a small sample of the heartfelt tributes those who loved Boseman have shared in his honor.

        Sterling K. Brown

        Angela Bassett

        “It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever

        A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett) on

        The NAACP

        Zoe Saldana

        Don Cheadle

        Kamala Harris

        Oprah Winfrey

        Kerry Washington

        Jesse Williams

        Brie Larson

        Halle Berry

        Jamie Foxx

        Ava DuVernay

        Joe Biden

        Jason Momoa

        all my aloha and condolences to his ohana. i’m truly gutted. what a wonderful spirit. i’m so sorry RIP REPOST FROM : @chadwickboseman It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ ⁣ It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣ ⁣ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣ ⁣ Photo Credit: @samjonespictures

        A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

        Marvel Studios

        John Legend

        Chris Evans

        Viola Davis

        Whoopi Goldberg

        Mark Ruffalo

        Tracee Ellis Ross

        Chris Pratt

        Bradley Whitford

        Kate Hudson

