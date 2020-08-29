On Friday, August 28, people around the world were shocked by the news that Chadwick Boseman had passed away at 43.

The actor, who starred in Marvel's wildly successful Black Panther movie, as well as other hits like 42 and Get On Up, had been privately battling colon cancer for four years prior to his death.

News of Boseman's death was met by shock and sadness from fans and former co-stars, as well as other celebrities and prominent figures and organizations.

On Friday night, fans were shocked to learn that Chadwick Boseman had passed away at the young age of 43. Boseman was best known for starring as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he also played several real-life Black icons, including Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and James Brown.

The late actor's family broke the news in a statement shared to his social media accounts, explaining that he had been privately battling colon cancer since being diagnosed in 2016:

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

The news was met with an outpouring of grief from Boseman's fans and former costars, as well as other celebrities and prominent figures and organizations. Here, we've collected just a small sample of the heartfelt tributes those who loved Boseman have shared in his honor.

Sterling K. Brown

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

Angela Bassett

The NAACP

For showing us how to conquer adversity with grace...



For showing us how to "Say it Loud!"...



For show us how to walk as a King, without losing the common touch....



For showing us just how powerful we are...



Thank you #ChadwickBoseman #RestInPower #BlackPantherForever pic.twitter.com/1caXoClnhc — NAACP (@NAACP) August 29, 2020

Zoe Saldana

Don Cheadle

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

Kamala Harris

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Oprah Winfrey

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020

Kerry Washington

A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020

Jesse Williams

Brie Larson

Halle Berry

Here’s to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through - treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/NaNC5GKuut — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2020

Jamie Foxx

Ava DuVernay

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

Joe Biden

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Jason Momoa

Marvel Studios

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

John Legend

I’m so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick. He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 29, 2020

Chris Evans

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Viola Davis

Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

Whoopi Goldberg

1 of my all time favorite people on the planet Chadwick Boseman has passed away after a 4 years of fighting cancer. An wonderful actor & a truly nice man. R.IP. condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 29, 2020

Mark Ruffalo

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Tracee Ellis Ross

You told OUR stories. You reminded us that we are royal. Thank you for all you shared. A truly remarkable & kind person. You are walking with the ancestors now. Rest easy, rest in power & in peace, Chadwick. Sending so much love to his family & loved ones. #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/7zyPXjZzGR — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) August 29, 2020

Chris Pratt

Bradley Whitford

Only occasionally an actor comes along whose limitless talent is indistinguishable from their humanity. https://t.co/dwLMxcZgAg — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 29, 2020

Kate Hudson

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

