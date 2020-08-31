Emma Roberts is pregnant! She confirmed on Instagram that she's expecting her first child, a boy, with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

Roberts shared two photos of herself and Hedlund in which she cradles her pregnancy bump (as well as one solo pic), captioning the post, "Me...and my two favorite guys."

Rumors that Roberts was expecting first started circulating in June.

There's been an awful lot of celebrity baby news about lately! The newest addition: Emma Roberts confirmed she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund, sharing a series of photos on Instagram of the parents-to-be. Roberts cradles her pregnancy bump in the photos—two with Hedlund, one solo—which she captioned, "Me...and my two favorite guys." Which strongly suggests the couple are expecting a baby boy.

Some of Roberts' celebrity family and friends congratulated her on the news: Aunt Julia Roberts commented, "Love you," while Scream Queens co-star Lea Michele, a new mom herself, wrote, "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Rumors began to circulate in June that Roberts was pregnant, though the couple didn't offer any comment. Roberts and Hedlund were first photographed together in March 2019, holding hands in New York City, as People reports. News of the blossoming relationship emerged after sources confirmed that Roberts and ex Evan Peters had called off their engagement for a second time.

Roberts and Hedlund's relationship has evidently developed over the course of the year—in January, an insider told Us Weekly that the pair were "having fun and enjoying each other," without any pressure or expectation of future commitment. "They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment," the source said. "They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io