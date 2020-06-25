Sound the alarm: Emma Roberts and her beau of nearly a half, Garrett Hedlund, are reportedly expecting a child together. While most of us spent the last few years thinking Roberts and her ex Evan Peters were endgame, Roberts and Hedlund, a 35-year-old actor seem a match made in heaven. If you're looking at the photos of the two together, wondering why Hedlund seems so familiar, you're on the right track: The actor has been in countless must-watch films and television, including Mudbound, Friday Night Lights, TRON: Legacy, and more.

I'm nosy, you're nosy, we're all nosy, so here's everything you need to know about the actor and reported soon-to-be dad, Garrett Hedlund.

Hedlund Has Been Acting Since He Was 18

The Country Strong star moved from Wannaska, Minnesota to his mom's house in Scottsdale, Arizona when he was 14. It was there that he started to save his waiter’s tips to put towards an acting coach to help him "work on speeches and script material to no purpose," he told the Evening Standard.

At 18, he left the desert to go live in Los Angeles. After only a month, Hedlund landed the role of Brad Pitt's younger cousin, Patroclus, in the Oscar-nominated film Troy. A flex!

Hedlund told the Evening Standard why he graduated high school early to make the move, "Someone said to me, 'If you want to catch a fox, you’ve got to be in the forest.' So I graduated early and moved to LA when I was 18. Luckily enough, my first movie was Troy."

Writing Poetry Is Kinda His Thing

I'm as blown away as you are, because half the time when I meet a guy who's into poetry, he rarely looks like Hedlund.

“I’d hang out at the Borders Bookstore until it closed and then I would stick the book back on the shelf until the next day," Hedlund recalled to Details of his normal after school activities as a high school student in Arizona. "That was safe. No one was going to buy three copies of [Charles] Bukowski‘s Tales of Ordinary Madness by the next afternoon.”

He continued, "I felt I gained something that nobody else who had to read it in school got, because I realized all this stuff on my own instead of a teacher saying, ‘What do you think so-and-so meant in this moment?'”

Years later he's still writing and admitted to the publication that he's super into journaling. "I spill it out as fast as I can. I don’t really edit,” he says. “In Brazil, recently, I wrote 70 pages. In London, 80 pages.”

He Used to Date Kirsten Dunst

You think a man this good-looking has been kept under wraps in Hollywood? Absolutely not! His most notable relationship was with his On the Road co-star, Kirsten Dunst. The pair met on set on the film back in 2011.

Hedlund told Details in the 2013 interview of his first date with the actress and it didn't exactly go so smooth. "I took her out on a 3 a.m. canoe ride,” Hedlund said. "It was not a stable canoe. We fell out and had to swim back in mucky, shitty water, like golf-pond water."

The couple called it quits in early 2016. "They have very different personalities and weren’t on the same page when it came to their future,” explained a close friend to PEOPLE on the break-up. "Their relationship has been very rocky for a while, so the breakup is actually a relief for them."

A couple months later, he was spotted with Diane Kruger out and about in New York, per People. Call it a one-time date or a casual meet-up of former co-stars (she was in Troy) but something was up!

