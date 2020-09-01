Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn are new parents to a baby girl!

The couple named their new arrival Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

The celebrity baby news is coming at us thick and fast in 2020! The latest contributors: Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn, who have welcomed a baby girl. Sheeran shared the happy news on Instagram, as well as the name of their new arrival, Lyra Antarctica.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," Sheeran wrote, after announcing a social media break last December. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter—Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran."

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," he continued. "We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x"

Childhood friends Sheeran and Seaborn have kept their relationship pretty private—after announcing their engagement on Instagram in January 2018, Sheeran didn't confirm they were married until after the fact, in a July 2019 interview with Charlamagne Tha God on iHeartRadio. Sheeran explained that he wrote lyrics referred to Seaborn as his wife (in his song "Remember The Name") before the couple were actually married.

"I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," Sheeran said, as CNN reports. "Someone's gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they're married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out."

