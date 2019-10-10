In a video released early this morning, Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran team up for World Mental Health Day.

The vid, which is honestly so cute, shows a fake miscommunication between the two about what they're talking about (Sheeran thinks they're defending themselves against being gingers).

We got a glimpse of the amazing vid yesterday, including a couple of adorable Easter eggs.

Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William also just voiced a campaign video for Public Health England and the NHS to raise awareness of an online service for those who need it and launched Give Us a Shout—a free text messaging service. So this is part of a large campaign the royals are doing (but it's the best, funniest part, IMO).

In a nutshell, here's what happens: Sheeran rings on "Harry's" doorbell (it's really Eugenie's doorbell, but it plays "God Save the Queen" and it is...chef's kiss) and the two excitedly discuss collaborating. But then, the "terrible" news: Sheeran actually thinks they're collaborating on a campaign to defend gingers.

"People just don't understand what it's like for people like us—with the jokes and the snide comments. I think it's time we stood up and say, 'We are ginger, and we are going to fight.'"

Harry's like, "...this is slightly awkward. There may have been a miscommunication—this is about World Mental Health Day?"

Sheeran looks horrified and quickly deletes the "Gingers Unite" notes on his laptop. Oops. Then, in all seriousness, the pair urge viewers to check up on anyone who needs help for World Mental Health Day. "Guys, this Mental Health Day, reach out, make sure your friends, strangers—look out for anyone who may suffer in silence. We're all in this together." Amazing, you guys.

The caption on the video included resources for people to click on and explained, "Both Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. There’s no need to suffer in silence—share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer. Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together."

Commenters were mostly delighted by the whole thing, except for those who actually thought the pair was going to write a song together (lol) who were very disappointed.

Here's the video:

Sooo you guys are BFFs now, right?

