This week, Black Panther producer Nate Moore shared the final text he received from late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The inspiring message was in regards to the men's work together with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and focused on the importance of giving back and bringing joy to the lives of others.

Boseman died August 28 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

News of Chadwick Boseman's death shocked the world last week. This week, Black Panther producer executive producer Nate Moore looked back on his last conversation with the iconic actor. In an interview with People, Moore described the text exchange, which was about the work they did for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"It was during lockdown, and we worked together to get a young boy a voice note from T’Challa, as well as a package of toys—no easy feat when we weren’t allowed to leave our homes or go to the office," Moore explained. "But Chad figured out how to make it work because he cared so intently, and in hindsight, so personally."

Moore went on to share Boseman's text, which, according to the producer, read:

"It broke me, man. But we need to do that for them. People deserve abundant life, special moments. They’ve been through hell battling disease. If we were able to ease their suffering and bring joy for a moment, and hopefully moments as he goes through the bags, then we made a difference in his life."

Boseman died on August 28 after a private, four-year battled with colon cancer, but Moore stressed that he doesn't believe the message was inspired by Boseman's own battles with terminal illness.

"Again, hindsight will tell us that Chad felt that way because he too was battling a disease. But I don’t think that’s true," he explained. "I think that’s just who he was as a man. A leader and a caregiver first, who accomplished both of those things as a performer and as a regular person."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io