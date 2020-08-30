On Friday night, people around the world were shocked to learn that Chadwick Boseman had passed away at the age of 43 after losing his years-long, private battle with colon cancer.

This weekend, people around the world have been mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman, who died at 43 on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Josh Gad, who costarred with Boseman in 2017's Marshall and became close friends with the late actor, took to Twitter to share one of the final messages he ever received from his friend.

"Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman — take this in & celebrate life," Gad tweeted along with screenshots of the text messages from Boseman. "He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels."

Boseman's beautiful message to Gad, titled "CATCH THE RAIN," read:

"If you are in Los Angeles, you woke up this morning to the rare and peaceful sound of steady precipitation. If you're like me, maybe you looked at the week's forecast and found that it's supposed to rain for three straight days; not without breaks of sunlight and reprieves of moist gloom, but yeah it's gonna be coming down like cats and dogs. Great. We're stuck inside these damn quarantines because of the COVID, and now we can't even get no sun in Cali. Come on now!

But now that the rain has stopped and today's storm has cleared, I urge you to go outside and take a DEEP breath. Notice how fresh the air is right now, after our skies have had a 3 week break from the usual relentless barrage of fumes from bumper to bumper LA commuters, and now today's rain has given the City of Angels a long overdo [sic] and much-needed shower. Inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of the day. We should take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God's creation, whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom. And hey, if the air is this clear right now, and it does rain tomorrow, I might even put jars and bins out and catch the rain. Throw that in the water filter and I have a water more alkaline than any bottled brand out there."

Gad also shared an emotional video of himself honoring his late friend on Instagram Saturday.

