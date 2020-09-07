A woman's body was found in a pond outside Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kensington Palace home on August 29.

Police have not yet identified the woman, though they initially misidentified her as a missing artist and notified her family that she had died.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said, "The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but is not thought to be suspicious."

The woman, who has yet to be correctly identified, was initially believed to be then-missing artist Endellion Lycett Green, and police wrongly notified her family of her death. Her brother, John Lycett Green, subsequently informed friends that she had been found "alive, safe and well."

In a statement to Sky News, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said, "Police were called to Kensington Gardens W2 at 7.09am on Saturday, 29 August to a report of the concern for the safety of a woman." They continued, "The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but is not thought to be suspicious. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were not at Kensington Palace when the body was discovered, as they were vacationing with children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte at Balmoral, the Queen's Scottish estate. According to Sky, it's unknown whether any other members of the royal family—such as Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, who also live at the palace—were there when the body was found.

