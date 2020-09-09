Princess Beatrice was spotted shopping at a baby store in London, after returning from her honeymoon with new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

It's pretty rare to see the royals out and about running casual errands, and yet Princess Beatrice was photographed doing exactly that on Monday—the first time she's been seen in public since marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony on July 17. Beatrice was spotted shopping at baby store The Little White Company in London, as People reports, leaving with one bag (sad news for the nosy: her purchases were covered with tissue paper). Mapelli Mozzi joined his new wife on the trip, though he waited in the car while she shopped.

For the shopping trip, Beatrice wore a military inspired black blazer over a black shirt and petrol blue pleated midi skirt, finishing the look with white tennis shoes and, naturally, a blue surgical mask. (See the photos over at People.)

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi have likely just returned from their second honeymoon, after tying the knot in July at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park. An inside source told People shortly after their wedding that the couple were "on a small honeymoon in France"—but the celebrations didn't end there. The insider explained that the newlyweds had "a longer more luxurious honeymoon planned for August," though they didn't reveal where they were heading or what they were planning to do. Being royals and all, it seems safe to assume it was extremely fancy.

