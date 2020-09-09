Today's Top Stories
1
Chrissy Is in Command
2
Anything But Boring: Our Favorite Trench Coats
3
The Women Making WFH Happen
4
Inside Jane Fonda's First Fire Drill Friday Arrest
5
The Colors Your Nails Need This Fall

Princess Beatrice Was Spotted on a Shopping Trip at a Baby Store in London

By Emily Dixon
  • Princess Beatrice was spotted shopping at a baby store in London, after returning from her honeymoon with new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
  • Beatrice made a purchase from The Little White Company, while Mapelli Mozzi waited in the car.
  • She wore a black military-inspired blazer over a black shirt and petrol blue midi skirt, completing the look with white tennis shoes (and a surgical mask).
  • The sighting marks the first time the royal's been seen in public since her July 17 wedding.

    It's pretty rare to see the royals out and about running casual errands, and yet Princess Beatrice was photographed doing exactly that on Monday—the first time she's been seen in public since marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony on July 17. Beatrice was spotted shopping at baby store The Little White Company in London, as People reports, leaving with one bag (sad news for the nosy: her purchases were covered with tissue paper). Mapelli Mozzi joined his new wife on the trip, though he waited in the car while she shopped.

    For the shopping trip, Beatrice wore a military inspired black blazer over a black shirt and petrol blue pleated midi skirt, finishing the look with white tennis shoes and, naturally, a blue surgical mask. (See the photos over at People.)

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi have likely just returned from their second honeymoon, after tying the knot in July at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park. An inside source told People shortly after their wedding that the couple were "on a small honeymoon in France"—but the celebrations didn't end there. The insider explained that the newlyweds had "a longer more luxurious honeymoon planned for August," though they didn't reveal where they were heading or what they were planning to do. Being royals and all, it seems safe to assume it was extremely fancy.

    Related Stories
    Beatrice's Wedding Dress Is Going on Display
    Eugenie Shares a Pre-Wedding Photo of Beatrice
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Read Lupita Nyong'o's Tribute to Chadwick Boseman
    The Sussexes' Public Speaking Rules Have Leaked
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Meghan and Harry Are Financially Independent
    Celebs Who Dated Before They Were Famous
    Princess Sofia Asked If She Would Leave Royal Life
    Read Joshua Jackson's Birthday Message to Jodie
    Céline Dion Posts Rare Picture of Twin Sons
    Why Chrissy Teigen Is Taking a Twitter Break
    Chrissy and John Were Racially Profiled
    Chrissy Teigen on Why She's Voting for Joe Biden