Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi secretly got married this morning, the Sun reports.

The ceremony took place at All Saints Chapel, Windsor Great Park, with 20 guests including the Queen, Prince Philip, and Beatrice's father Prince Andrew.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi had to cancel their grand royal wedding at St. James' Palace, scheduled for May, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the wedding took place in a statement to royal correspondent Victoria Murphy. "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," the Palace said. "The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."

Buckingham Palace confirms Princess Beatrice’s wedding today: “The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.” — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) July 17, 2020

“The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.” — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) July 17, 2020

According to the Sun, this morning's ceremony included "strict social distancing measures," and was planned today to ensure the Queen, Beatrice's grandmother, could attend before leaving Windsor Castle for Balmoral. The Queen and husband Prince Philip were reportedly driven from Windsor Castle, where they're isolating together, to All Saints Chapel for the ceremony, before leaving at 11:45 a.m. and returning to the castle.

One of Beatrice's friends told the paper, "A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus," adding, "They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity."

"So many guests were disappointed not to make the big day but understood the reason for it," the source continued. "They needed to make the wedding COVID-secure and safe for the Queen so what better way than the All Saints Chapel with reception on site at the Royal Lodge."

The newlyweds are likely to throw a reception when the pandemic subsides, Beatrice's friend said. "They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country," the insider told the Sun, adding that the couple are "looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right."

