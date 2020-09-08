Today's Top Stories
Princess Beatrice's Wedding Dress Will Go on Display at Windsor Castle

By Emily Dixon
Benjamin Wheeler

    Here's a date for the diaries of the more committed royal fans (should transatlantic travel somehow become feasible again in the very near future): Between September 24 and November 22, Princess Beatrice's wedding dress will be displayed at Windsor Castle, along with her Valentino wedding shoes and an artificial replica of her bouquet. For her secret wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17, Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell dress from the Queen's own closet, as well as a tiara also loaned from the monarch.

    In a press release announcing the exhibition, the Royal Collection Trust also shared some specifics about Beatrice's borrowed gown, revealing that the alterations made by the Queen's dresser, Angela Kelly, and designer Stewart Parvin are all, impressively, reversible. Here's exactly what Kelly and Parvin tweaked: "The full-skirted silhouette was softened to give a more contemporary, simplified shape, and the underskirt and petticoats were recreated and bound with silk tulle. Short sleeves of triple organza were added to the straps and embroidered with vintage diamantés to match the original Hartnell embroidery design."

    Beatrice's wedding shoes, according to the Royal Collection Trust, might have counted as the royal's "something old," as she wore them to Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding back in 2011. As for her bouquet, designed by Patrice Van Helden and recreated with artificial flowers for the Windsor Castle exhibition? That contained "trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, Royal Porcelina spray roses, pink O’Hara roses, pink ‘wax flower’ (Chamelaucium uncinatum) and baby pink astilbe, as well as sprigs of myrtle in keeping with royal tradition." Fancy!

