Chrissy Teigen, who's expecting her third child with husband John Legend, revealed on Twitter that she's on "official 2 week bed rest."

Teigen didn't explain why she'd been advised to limit her movements—but she did share how she plans to spend the time.

"I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so shit is about to get...astonishingly ugly," she tweeted.

I’m on official 2 week bed rest :( I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so shit is about to get... astonishingly ugly — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2020

Earlier this week, Teigen shared an incredibly sweet video of herself getting an ultrasound—with daughter Luna assisting the doctor. The soon-to-be mom of three explained that she grappled with anxiety about her pregnancy, and scheduled the scan after worrying about "any little bits of spotting or pain."

"On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut," Teigen captioned the video. "one day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well." Very glad to hear it!

