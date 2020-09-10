Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Revealed She's on Bed Rest for Two Weeks While Pregnant With Her Third Child

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california january 26 chrissy teigen attends the 62nd annual grammy awards at staples center on january 26, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by amy sussmangetty images
Amy SussmanGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen, who's expecting her third child with husband John Legend, revealed on Twitter that she's on "official 2 week bed rest."
  • Teigen didn't explain why she'd been advised to limit her movements—but she did share how she plans to spend the time.
  • "I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so shit is about to get...astonishingly ugly," she tweeted.

    Chrissy Teigen revealed on Twitter Tuesday that she'd been instructed to go on bed rest, amid her pregnancy with her third child. While she didn't explain why she'd been advised to stay in bed, she did share how she plans to stay occupied: a nice little spot of sewing. "I’m on official 2 week bed rest :(," she tweeted. "I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so shit is about to get...astonishingly ugly." Looking forward to seeing your handiwork, Chrissy!

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Earlier this week, Teigen shared an incredibly sweet video of herself getting an ultrasound—with daughter Luna assisting the doctor. The soon-to-be mom of three explained that she grappled with anxiety about her pregnancy, and scheduled the scan after worrying about "any little bits of spotting or pain."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut," Teigen captioned the video. "one day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well." Very glad to hear it!

