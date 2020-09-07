Today's Top Stories
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Looks Stunning in a Crop Top and Undone Trousers

By Emily Dixon
culver city, california november 09chrissy teigen attends 2019 baby2baby gala presented by paul mitchell at 3labs on november 09, 2019 in culver city, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen shared a gorgeous pregnancy photo on Instagram, wearing a white crop top and undone turquoise trousers.
  • She posed with interior designer Jake Arnold, who designed the new headquarters for her Cravings website and cookware line.
  • Teigen recently opened up about treating her severe pregnancy headaches with Botox injections in her neck.

    Chrissy Teigen has delivered outfit after outfit during her third pregnancy, with her latest look one of her best to date. Posing with interior designer Jake Arnold in an Instagram photo she shared over the weekend, Teigen wore a white crop top and undone turquoise trousers—and looked, as we all could have predicted, completely flawless. Nailed it once more, Chrissy!

    This content is imported from Instagram.
    View this post on Instagram

    I love our baby @jakearnold

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    "I love our baby," Teigen jokingly captioned the photo of herself and Arnold, designer of "Cravings HQ," the home of her website and cookware line. Captioning an earlier snap of the new headquarters, she wrote, "I cannot explain what this photo means to me," she wrote. "So many dreams come together. Every random idea, every silly night text to the team, the little blog from 14 years ago, all manifested there to feed you is fulfilled. Cravings HQ is *nearly* done!!! Love you, @cravingsbychrissyteigen. Love you, @jakearnold."

    This content is imported from Instagram.

    Last week, Teigen opened up on Twitter about the chronic headaches she experiences during pregnancy, and the Botox injections she uses to treat them. "I get really really bad pregnancy headaches," she shared. "Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it's just so bad but I see the light finally."

    Teigen went on to discuss the Botox injections she received in her jaw, to combat teeth grinding. "Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches," she tweeted. "You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing."

