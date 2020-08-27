Today's Top Stories
1
My Autistic Brother Made Me Who I Am
2
Glam Up Your Zoom Look With These Hair Clips
3
How to Help Demand Justice for Jacob Blake
4
These Cream Shadows Will Complement Your Mask
5
Historical Films to Stream If You Loved 'Hamilton'

Chrissy Teigen Showed Her Growing Baby Bump in a New Instagram Video

By Emily Dixon
culver city, california november 09chrissy teigen attends 2019 baby2baby gala presented by paul mitchell at 3labs on november 09, 2019 in culver city, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

    Chrissy Teigen's third pregnancy is going a lot faster than she anticipated, according to her Instagram Stories. Earlier this month, she filmed her baby bump in the mirror, commenting, "Look at this third baby shit! What the...oh my God." And on Wednesday night, she shared an updated glimpse of her growing bump, which peeks through an open white robe in the video. "Wow. Third baby. Goes fast. How is this possible?" she says in the clip.

    chrissy teigen pregnant bump instagram
    @chrissyteigenInstagram

    Teigen recently revealed on Twitter that her pregnancy was a surprise, one she discovered after having her breast implants removed. "I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative," she wrote. "A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before."

    Discovering she'd been pregnant during her surgery "terrified" Teigen, she said. "Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt... bad. But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    In other Teigen-Legend baby news: Son Miles has developed a habit of repeating everything he hears, Teigen revealed on Instagram, resulting in one extremely entertaining video. "I was making fun of people who say 'IT’S NOT IN MY BIRTH PLAN' in the car last night. Forgot he’s a parrot. Gotta be careful!" Teigen explained. The result: A giggling Miles repeating, "It's not my plan," to the amusement of everyone in the room and also on the internet. Thank you, Miles and Chrissy! A very good video

    Related Stories
    Chrissy Teigen's Hilarious Parenting Trick
    Chrissy Teigen Buys School Supplies for Teachers
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Blake Lively Is Thirsty for Ryan Reynolds' Bicep
    Brad Pitt Has a New Model Girlfriend
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Inside Blake Lively's Birthday 33rd Birthday
    Meghan Said Harry Is a Proud Feminist
    Meghan Markle Is "So Excited" About Kamala Harris
    Katy and Orlando Welcome a Daughter, Daisy Dove
    Celeb Headshots From Before They Were Famous
    All the Celebrities Expecting Babies in 2020
    Cardi B Is Out Here Tweeting About Melania Trump
    Gigi Hadid Did a Stunning Maternity Photoshoot