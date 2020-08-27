Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently revealed they were expecting their third child, in the music video for Legend's single "Wild."

In a new Instagram video, Teigen displays her growing pregnancy bump.

"Wow. Third baby. Goes fast," she says.

Chrissy Teigen's third pregnancy is going a lot faster than she anticipated, according to her Instagram Stories. Earlier this month, she filmed her baby bump in the mirror, commenting, "Look at this third baby shit! What the...oh my God." And on Wednesday night, she shared an updated glimpse of her growing bump, which peeks through an open white robe in the video. "Wow. Third baby. Goes fast. How is this possible?" she says in the clip.

@chrissyteigen Instagram

Teigen recently revealed on Twitter that her pregnancy was a surprise, one she discovered after having her breast implants removed. "I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative," she wrote. "A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before."

Discovering she'd been pregnant during her surgery "terrified" Teigen, she said. "Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt... bad. But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In other Teigen-Legend baby news: Son Miles has developed a habit of repeating everything he hears, Teigen revealed on Instagram, resulting in one extremely entertaining video. "I was making fun of people who say 'IT’S NOT IN MY BIRTH PLAN' in the car last night. Forgot he’s a parrot. Gotta be careful!" Teigen explained. The result: A giggling Miles repeating, "It's not my plan," to the amusement of everyone in the room and also on the internet. Thank you, Miles and Chrissy! A very good video

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io