Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared an adorable photo of Instagram of herself, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy Carter cuddled up on the couch.

"Wow I miss them," Knowles-Lawson captioned the post.

Beyoncé rang in her 39th birthday last week with a family trip to Croatia.

Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson is a beloved figure to committed members of the Beyhive—because she's an all-round delightful person, first and foremost, but also because she delivers us candid Beyoncé updates that our famously private Queen isn't particularly prone to sharing. The latest example? An exceptionally cute photo of Bey, oldest daughter Blue Ivy, and Knowles-Lawson all cuddled up on the couch. Enjoy:

In fact, Knowles-Lawson's been on an uploading spree over the past few days, sharing a series of very sweet photos and videos of her family. My favorite? This beach video of Solange, in which she asks her mom, "Are you the mamarazzi?" (Knowles-Lawson's response off-camera: "Hell yeah!")

Back to Bey: She rang in her 39th birthday last week, spending the occasion with husband Jay-Z and children Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir on a yacht off the coast of Croatia. "The Carters celebrated Beyoncé's birthday with a sailing trip on the Adriatic Sea along the coast of Croatia. They spent most of their time on the superyacht, Lana, anchored in the Dubrovnik Riviera," an insider told E! News. The Knowles-Carters then "took a smaller boat to the heart-shaped island of Galešnjak for a birthday meal.

The family spent most of the trip on the yacht, the source revealed, though they "made a few trips to shore where they took photos of the coast and each other." Bey, if you fancy sharing that photo album, the Hive would be extremely grateful.

