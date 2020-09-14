Katie Holmes was photographed running errands in New York City on Saturday, September 12.

Holmes went grocery shopping in a blue and green plaid shirt, navy sweatpants, blue and green flip flops, and a black face mask.

She's made headlines recently for her new relationship with chef Emilio Vitolo.

Another Katie Holmes sighting in New York City! On Saturday, she was spotted grocery shopping in an extremely relatable grocery shopping outfit: a plaid shirt, flip flops, and sweatpants with a stain on them (it looks like paint, which is significantly more dignified than my typical stain of choice: whatever food I spilled at lunch.) Holmes carried a black grocery bag and wore a black face mask, with her hair in a topknot. See the photos over at Hollywood Life.

Holmes has attracted extra public attention of late thanks to her new relationship with New York City chef Emilio Vitolo, with whom she's been spotted on a series of PDA-heavy dates over the past few weeks. Holmes is reportedly "smitten" with Vitolo, a source close to her told People, with the same insider describing the chef as "fun and charismatic."

Alas, things took a turn for the messy last week when it emerged that Vitolo was reportedly engaged when he and Holmes got together; what's more, he allegedly broke things off with his former fiancée, designer Rachel Emmons, via text on the same day his first PDA photos with Holmes were published. An unnamed friend of Emmons told the Daily Mail, "Up to this press coming out Rachel had no idea what was going on." The source continued, "They had concrete wedding plans in the works…now she is just left with bad press and forced to move home." Let's hope it all works out as well as possible!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

