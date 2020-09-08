Katie Holmes was photographed kissing new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo while sitting on his lap in Manhattan on Sunday night.

News of their relationship broke last week, when they were spotted on a dinner date in SoHo.

Vitolo is a chef at Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo, while he's also had some acting roles.

Things are certainly heating up between Katie Holmes and her rumored new boyfriend, New York City chef Emilio Vitolo! On Sunday night, Holmes was photographed kissing Vitolo as she sat on his lap, while they ate at Manhattan's Peasant Restaurant (the Daily Mail has the photos, and they're very cute!) Neither Holmes nor Vitolo have confirmed the new relationship, but it seems very fair to assume they're an item at this point.

So what do we know about Vitolo to date? Well, as mentioned above, he's a chef at the wildly popular celebrity favorite Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo, owned by his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr. Whoopi Goldberg loves the restaurant so much, she chose it as the setting for a recent InStyle feature; according to the magazine, other celebrity fans include "Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Bradley Cooper, Lenny Kravitz, and the Obamas."

Vitolo's got celebrity friends outside of the restaurant too—most famously, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who've appeared on his Instagram several times.

While Holmes' new man is dedicated to his work as a chef—he told InStyle that Emilio's Ballato is "a seven-day-a-week commitment"—Vitolo has also taken on a few acting roles, with appearances on Inside Amy Schumer and Royal Pains. According to his IMDb page, he's got a movie role coming up: in The Birthday Cake, starring John Magaro, Ewan McGregor, and Val Kilmer.

Oh, and one more crucial fact? He's a proud dog dad:

