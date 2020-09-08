Today's Top Stories
Katie Holmes Was Spotted Kissing Rumored New Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo in New York City

By Emily Dixon
new york, ny november 04 katie holmes is seen in tribeca on november 4, 2019 in new york city photo by raymond hallgc images
Raymond HallGetty Images

    Things are certainly heating up between Katie Holmes and her rumored new boyfriend, New York City chef Emilio Vitolo! On Sunday night, Holmes was photographed kissing Vitolo as she sat on his lap, while they ate at Manhattan's Peasant Restaurant (the Daily Mail has the photos, and they're very cute!) Neither Holmes nor Vitolo have confirmed the new relationship, but it seems very fair to assume they're an item at this point.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    Man About Town Trowback

    A post shared by Emilio Vitolo (@emiliovitolo) on

    So what do we know about Vitolo to date? Well, as mentioned above, he's a chef at the wildly popular celebrity favorite Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo, owned by his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr. Whoopi Goldberg loves the restaurant so much, she chose it as the setting for a recent InStyle feature; according to the magazine, other celebrity fans include "Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Bradley Cooper, Lenny Kravitz, and the Obamas."

    Vitolo's got celebrity friends outside of the restaurant too—most famously, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who've appeared on his Instagram several times.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    ✌🏻2017

    A post shared by Emilio Vitolo (@emiliovitolo) on

    While Holmes' new man is dedicated to his work as a chef—he told InStyle that Emilio's Ballato is "a seven-day-a-week commitment"—Vitolo has also taken on a few acting roles, with appearances on Inside Amy Schumer and Royal Pains. According to his IMDb page, he's got a movie role coming up: in The Birthday Cake, starring John Magaro, Ewan McGregor, and Val Kilmer.

    Oh, and one more crucial fact? He's a proud dog dad:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    My son 😂

    A post shared by Emilio Vitolo (@emiliovitolo) on

