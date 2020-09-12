Today's Top Stories
Katie Holmes "Seems Smitten" With Emilio Vitolo, a Source Says

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • On Sunday, the pair seemed to confirm their romance when they were snapped pulling down their face masks to share a passionate kiss while on another date in Manhattan.
      • Speaking to People, a source close to the actress said "seems smitten" with Vitolo, who they described as "fun and charismatic."

        Katie Holmes is moving right into a new phase of her relationship with Emilio Vitolo: The over PDA phase. Aw, new love, right?

        The actress and chef were spotted out together yet again in New York City on Sunday after pictures from their first date went viral last weekend. For their Sunday date in Manhattan, Holmes and Vitolo got more intimate than ever, pulling down their face masks to share a passionate kiss (photos of the moment are making the rounds on the internet if you'd like to see the steaminess with your own eyes.)

        As the PDA-filled photos clearly illustrate, things are heating up between Holmes and Vitolo and fast. A source close to the 41-year-old actress confirmed this, telling People, "She seems smitten." As for Vitolo, the Holmes source described the well-known NYC-based chef as "fun and charismatic."

        Not long after pictures of the pair first went public, word spread that Vitolo was allegedly engaged at the time of his first photographed date with Holmes. According to a source quoted by the Daily Mail, Vitolo was engaged to 24-year-old designer Rachel Emmons, whom he broke up with via text when news of his date with Holmes broke.

        "Up to this press coming out Rachel had no idea what was going on," the source said. "He is a cheater, and this isn't a 'happy ending' story....They had concrete wedding plans in the works…now she is just left with bad press and forced to move home."

