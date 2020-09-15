Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a candid photo of Prince Harry on social media to celebrate his 36th birthday.

The snap was taken in 2017, when William, Kate, and Harry took part in a relay race at a Heads Together event.

Some commenters noted, however, that the Cambridges chose a photo that didn't include Meghan Markle—a snub, perhaps?

Though the rift between Princes William and Harry is reportedly nowhere near resolved, William and Kate still shared a sweet photo on social media to mark Harry's 36th birthday. The Cambridges posted a snap of Harry absolutely destroying them both in a race, with the caption, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!" Some commenters did point out, however, that Meghan Markle is notably absent from the photo, which could be interpreted as a snub.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The race itself took place in February 2017, as Town & Country reports, during an event for the royals' Heads Together initiative. Harry, William, and Kate all ran a leg of a relay race, with Harry quickly securing the lead. Watch the royals run below:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Prince Harry beats William and Kate in relay race at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for @heads_together @LondonMarathon training day pic.twitter.com/qaA8xh8Hzt — Harriet Line (@HarriLine) February 5, 2017

As for how things are going between Harry and William: Details are scarce, but royal insiders have suggested their relationship is far from mended. Back in March, a source told Us Weekly, "Publicly, they’ve stopped short of trash-talking each other. But behind closed doors, they’re both filled with anger and resentment." William was reportedly infuriated by Harry and Meghan's decision to step down as senior royals: "Harry knows William’s mad at him for uprooting and leaving him to pick up the pieces," the insider said. "But the way Harry sees it, Meghan’s happiness is way more important...Harry’s fed up with being judged or expected to act a certain way."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io