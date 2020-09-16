Chrissy Teigen said her third pregnancy is proving more "difficult" than her previous two.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, she said she's on "super serious bed rest times," because she's "trying to be as healthy as possible."

"It’s a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though," Teigen said.

Chrissy Teigen opened up about her third pregnancy on her Instagram Story Tuesday, revealing that it's proving more challenging than her previous two. Speaking from bed, after being instructed to go on "super serious bed rest," she said, "It’s a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though." Teigen continued, "I will say I’m probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, 'Oh yeah! Pregnancy’s awesome!' Now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it's not so awesome."

Last week, Teigen tweeted that she'd been directed to go on "official 2 week bed rest"—but on Instagram yesterday, she admitted that she'd misunderstood the conditions. "I didn’t really know that bed rest was, like, in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really really really relax, stay home. I thought it could be couch rest," she said.

"Now I’m in trouble, so now I need bed rest," she continued. "So just letting everyone know that if I have to bail on anything, it’s because I’m on, like, super serious bed rest times. Because yeah, I’m just trying to be as healthy as possible."

When she first tweeted about going on bed rest, Teigen revealed how she planned to spend her time: sewing. "I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so shit is about to get...astonishingly ugly," she tweeted. Can't wait to see it!



