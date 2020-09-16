Kate Middleton and Prince William visited a London employment agency Tuesday, and spoke to jobseekers and employers.

Speaking to Lloyd Graham, a construction company manager, William revealed that Louis is a huge fan of diggers.

"Don’t forget Charlotte! She’d love it too," Kate quickly pointed out.

Kate rewore a red floral midi dress from one of her favorite brands, Beulah London, for the occasion.

Kate wore one of her favorite brands, Beulah London, for the Cambridges' jam-packed day of public engagements (they also visited famed bagel shop Beigel Bake and the London Muslim Centre.) She debuted the red and white floral midi back in May, in a video message for the Cambridges' mental health initiative, Heads Together. On Tuesday, she paired it with brown Ralph Lauren heels and gold Missoma earrings.

