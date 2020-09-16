Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Told Prince William "Don't Forget Charlotte!" During Their Latest Public Engagement

By Emily Dixon
london, england september 15 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge speak to people looking for work at the london bridge jobcentre on september 15, 2020 in london, england photo by henry nicholls wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William visited a London employment agency Tuesday, and spoke to jobseekers and employers.
  • Speaking to Lloyd Graham, a construction company manager, William revealed that Louis is a huge fan of diggers.
  • "Don’t forget Charlotte! She’d love it too," Kate quickly pointed out.
  • Kate rewore a red floral midi dress from one of her favorite brands, Beulah London, for the occasion.

    Turns out Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a particular interest in construction, according to Kate Middleton and Prince William! On September 15, the Cambridges visited the London Bridge Jobcentre, an employment assistance agency, where they spoke to jobseekers and prospective employers. Talking to Lloyd Graham, a manager at construction company Keltbray, the conversation turned to hiring demolition workers, a subject close to the Cambridge kids' hearts. "The children, especially Louis would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it," William commented, as People reports. Kate quickly reminded her husband that their daughter's a digger aficionado, too. "Don’t forget Charlotte!" she said. "She’d love it too."

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kate wore one of her favorite brands, Beulah London, for the Cambridges' jam-packed day of public engagements (they also visited famed bagel shop Beigel Bake and the London Muslim Centre.) She debuted the red and white floral midi back in May, in a video message for the Cambridges' mental health initiative, Heads Together. On Tuesday, she paired it with brown Ralph Lauren heels and gold Missoma earrings.

    Alas, Kate's exact dress—the Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress—is sold out in all but one size, which isn't all that surprising after two royal appearances. Still, if you've got a spare £550 (about $714) knocking about, you can shop it here, or sign up to be notified when your size is back in stock.

