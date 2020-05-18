Kate Middleton and Prince William both spoke about the importance of discussing mental health, in a message broadcast by their initiative, Heads Together, for Mental Health Awareness Week.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Kate said, "If you’re struggling, it’s important to talk about it. Or if someone you know is acting differently, it’s OK to ask how they are."

She wore the Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress from brand Beulah London in the clip.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kate Middleton and Prince William have repeatedly stressed the importance of talking about mental health. On Monday, the Cambridges' initiative Heads Together took over British radio for the #MentalHealthMinute, in order to launch Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K. Kate and William, alongside celebrities including Dua Lipa, Anthony Joshua, and David Tennant, shared a personal message urging people to speak about their mental health, and check in on those who might be struggling.

"We’re all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you're feeling can make a big difference," William said. "So right now, let's join together across the UK and reach out to someone."

Kate appeared next, saying, "If you’re struggling, it’s important to talk about it. Or if someone you know is acting differently, it’s OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message—because we’re all connected."

In the clip, Kate wore a red floral shirt dress with a white contrast collar—and, unusually for items worn by the Duchess, the exact dress is still in stock. Shop the Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress, from British brand Beulah London, below:

