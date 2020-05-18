Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Wore a Floral Shirt Dress to Share a Message About Mental Health

By Emily Dixon
galway, ireland march 05 catherine, duchess of cambridge smiles during a meeting with galway community circus performers, local artists and young musicians on march 5, 2020 in galway, ireland photo by peter morrison poolgetty images
PoolGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William both spoke about the importance of discussing mental health, in a message broadcast by their initiative, Heads Together, for Mental Health Awareness Week.
  • In a clip shared on Instagram, Kate said, "If you’re struggling, it’s important to talk about it. Or if someone you know is acting differently, it’s OK to ask how they are."
  • She wore the Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress from brand Beulah London in the clip.

    Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kate Middleton and Prince William have repeatedly stressed the importance of talking about mental health. On Monday, the Cambridges' initiative Heads Together took over British radio for the #MentalHealthMinute, in order to launch Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K. Kate and William, alongside celebrities including Dua Lipa, Anthony Joshua, and David Tennant, shared a personal message urging people to speak about their mental health, and check in on those who might be struggling.

    Today is the first day of #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, and right now, 20 million people across the country are being connected by the #MentalHealthMinute. Listen to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, @england captain @harrykane, @anthonyjoshua, @DuaLipa, and David Tennant as they join forces with some incredible supporters and volunteers from our charity partners to spread the important message that no matter how isolated you might be feeling, you are not alone – we are all connected. Take this moment to reach out to someone – let them know how you’re feeling and ask them how they are too. Remember that if you want to talk but aren’t sure where to turn, our charity partners are there for you with different services available all day, every day. You can click the link in our bio for more. Because “right now, we all need each other more than ever – and in the weeks and months ahead of us, we will all have an important role to play in being there for one another.”

    "We’re all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you're feeling can make a big difference," William said. "So right now, let's join together across the UK and reach out to someone."

    Kate appeared next, saying, "If you’re struggling, it’s important to talk about it. Or if someone you know is acting differently, it’s OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message—because we’re all connected."

    In the clip, Kate wore a red floral shirt dress with a white contrast collar—and, unusually for items worn by the Duchess, the exact dress is still in stock. Shop the Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress, from British brand Beulah London, below:

    Beulah London
    Calla Rose Red
    fave.co
    £550.00
    SHOP NOW

