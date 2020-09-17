Mohamed Hadid strongly hinted that daughter Gigi Hadid's baby has arrived, sharing a poem to his "little grandchild" on Instagram.

"Know that grandpa’s always near/I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear," Mohamed wrote.

He did, however, deny that Gigi had given birth in the comments, before deleting the post altogether.

Is this further confirmation that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby has arrived? Shortly after sister Bella Hadid shared an emotional Instagram post that sparked the speculation, father Mohamed Hadid posted a heartfelt handwritten poem to his "dear grandchild," as People reports. "Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear," Mohamed wrote, captioning the since-deleted post, "In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you @gigihadid." Read the full poem below:

Hello little grandchild, it is me,

My heart as happy as can be.

I wish for you the sun & moon,

I wish for you a happy time.

Know that grandpa's always near,

I'll do anything, anything for you my dear.

When I heard you were on the way,

I smiled and wiped a tear away.

I cried the tear because I knew,

My heart would always belong to you.

What do you think? Reads an awful lot like a poem to welcome baby Hadid-Malik into the world, no?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The theory has one small/sizeable hole: As the Independent reports, Mohamed responded to a commenter who asked whether the poem was confirmation of his grandchild's arrival, writing, "no, not yet." Shortly afterwards, he deleted the entire Instagram post. Did he delete it because he realized the media (hello!) were getting the wrong idea? Or because Gigi doesn't want to announce the baby's arrival just yet? We can but wildly speculate!







Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io