Fans of the Hadid sisters are speculating that Gigi may have given birth, based on a throwback photo her younger sister Bella posted on Instagram Tuesday afternoon. In the picture, the sisters are holding their bellies while on their family's farm estate in Pennsylvania. The model captioned the photo, "june 11, 2020 ...🖤 two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi's is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨ i love you both so freaking much -can'tstopcrying."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, had previously mentioned that Gigi's due date for her baby girl with Zayn Malik would be sometime in September. If you haven't been around a calendar lately, it is indeed September.

According to Page Six, the heartfelt post left some fans to think the post had a deeper message. "Wait Does this mean that Gigi gave birth to the baby," wrote one fan while another said, "omg what if gigi's had the baby….. like we've been saying that she's due this week and its been quiet."

The family hasn't commented on the matter naturally, because hello! It's called privacy!

She was reportedly pregnant as early as February of this year, according to the model. News of her pregnancy didn't break until April, but if you look at the timeline of all the events, she should be having her baby...any day now.

Gigi's explained in the past why she's been keeping her pregnancy offline during an Instagram Live in July. "Obviously I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she shared. "That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io