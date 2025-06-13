Gigi Hadid Is One Step Away from Kendall Jenner's Favorite Jeans-and-It-Shoe Outfit

The Row is dominating every It girl's closet.

Gigi Hadid is spotted in NYC wearing jeans, ballet flats, and a Ralph Lauren bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Meguire Hennes's avatar
By
published
in News

It seems we're witnessing the rise of another flip-flops with jeans advocate. So far, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner have been holding down the fort, inspired by The Row's Spring 2025 collection. On June 12, however, Gigi Hadid was one piece away from joining the club.

Just a few days after pulling off butter yellow with neon pink, the supermodel returned to New York's street style scene wearing more neutral tones. While strolling through her NoHo neighborhood, paparazzi captured Hadid in her model off-duty best, starting with mid-wash jeans. She chose her signature straight-leg silhouette, plus a subtle flare at the hems, paired with a skintight long-sleeve tee.

From there, she could've popped on The Row's flip-flops and went on her merry way. Instead, the Guest In Residence founder chose an equally-enviable pair from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's label: the ballet flats. The $820 slip-ons, made of calfskin nappa leather, mimicked Mary Kate's with elastic straps across the insteps.

Gigi Hadid is spotted in NYC wearing jeans, ballet flats, and a Ralph Lauren bag.

Gigi Hadid is spotted in NYC wearing jeans, ballet flats, and a Ralph Lauren bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Elastic Ballet Slipper in Leather
The Row
Elastic Ballet Slipper in Leather

Now, a moment for Hadid's complementary carry-all. Out of all her designer options, she opted for her black Polo Ralph Lauren ID Bag, which initially dropped in 2022. Inspired by equestrian fashion, the dual-compartment "saddle" tote is complete with Western-esque stitching and a bonded suede interior. The "fits everything" style is secured via a weighted Polo ID plaque, which can hang at the front, the back, or inside for easy access.

Ralph Lauren, Polo ID Calfskin Large Shoulder Bag
Ralph Lauren
Polo ID Calfskin Large Shoulder Bag

Hadid's Polo ID has been her go-to bag for everyday errands since she debuted it outside Bradley Cooper's house this spring. (Perhaps it was a gift from the A Star Is Born actor?) On April 3, eagle eye fans spotted the new addition on her shoulder, underneath a bulky floor-length, wool jacket. Ralph Lauren's trademark Pony cut-out on metal hardware revealed its identity. Since then, it's accompanied her on date nights, at Guest In Residence pop-ups, and every stylish stroll in between.

Gigi Hadid wears her Ralph Lauren Polo ID bag.

Gigi Hadid debuts her Ralph Lauren Polo ID bag in April 2025.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Thankfully, it's only June, so there are plenty of opportunities for Hadid to wear flip-flops with jeans this summer. While you patiently await her take on the trend, shop her latest errands-ready ensemble below.

Shop Gigi Hadid's Model Off-Duty Uniform

Intimissimi, Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
Intimissimi
Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top

Denim Forum, Remy Hi-Rise Relaxed Jean
Denim Forum
Remy Hi-Rise Relaxed Jean

black mary jane flats
Everlane
The Day Mary Jane

Madewell, The Dakota Saddle Bag
Madewell
The Dakota Saddle Bag

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸