It seems we're witnessing the rise of another flip-flops with jeans advocate. So far, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner have been holding down the fort, inspired by The Row's Spring 2025 collection. On June 12, however, Gigi Hadid was one piece away from joining the club.

Just a few days after pulling off butter yellow with neon pink, the supermodel returned to New York's street style scene wearing more neutral tones. While strolling through her NoHo neighborhood, paparazzi captured Hadid in her model off-duty best, starting with mid-wash jeans. She chose her signature straight-leg silhouette, plus a subtle flare at the hems, paired with a skintight long-sleeve tee.

From there, she could've popped on The Row's flip-flops and went on her merry way. Instead, the Guest In Residence founder chose an equally-enviable pair from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's label: the ballet flats. The $820 slip-ons, made of calfskin nappa leather, mimicked Mary Kate's with elastic straps across the insteps.

Gigi Hadid is spotted in NYC wearing jeans, ballet flats, and a Ralph Lauren bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row Elastic Ballet Slipper in Leather $820 at The Row

Now, a moment for Hadid's complementary carry-all. Out of all her designer options, she opted for her black Polo Ralph Lauren ID Bag, which initially dropped in 2022. Inspired by equestrian fashion, the dual-compartment "saddle" tote is complete with Western-esque stitching and a bonded suede interior. The "fits everything" style is secured via a weighted Polo ID plaque, which can hang at the front, the back, or inside for easy access.

Ralph Lauren Polo ID Calfskin Large Shoulder Bag $797 at Ralph Lauren

Hadid's Polo ID has been her go-to bag for everyday errands since she debuted it outside Bradley Cooper's house this spring. (Perhaps it was a gift from the A Star Is Born actor?) On April 3, eagle eye fans spotted the new addition on her shoulder, underneath a bulky floor-length, wool jacket. Ralph Lauren's trademark Pony cut-out on metal hardware revealed its identity. Since then, it's accompanied her on date nights, at Guest In Residence pop-ups, and every stylish stroll in between.

Gigi Hadid debuts her Ralph Lauren Polo ID bag in April 2025. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Thankfully, it's only June, so there are plenty of opportunities for Hadid to wear flip-flops with jeans this summer. While you patiently await her take on the trend, shop her latest errands-ready ensemble below.

Shop Gigi Hadid's Model Off-Duty Uniform