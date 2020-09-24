Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed a baby girl!

Hadid and Malik shared the happy news on Instagram Wednesday night, along with the first photos of their baby daughter.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," Hadid wrote.



"The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together," Malik posted.

Both Hadid and Malik posted black and white photos of Malik holding his daughter's (teeny tiny) hand to announce the happy news. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," Hadid wrote. Her celebrity friends and family shared their congratulations in the comments: Dad Mohamed Hadid wrote, "Congrats .. Jido’s [grandfather's] heart belongs to you.. baby girl," while Hailey Baldwin commented, "Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys," and Emily Ratajkowski posted, "Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!!"

Malik shared a different photo of his baby daughter's hand (did I mention it's teeny tiny?) holding his finger, along with a moving caption. "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful," he wrote. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together." Congratulations, you two! If you fancy sharing her name, I'm all ears!





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

