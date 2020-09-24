Today's Top Stories
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Have Welcomed Their First Child, a Baby Girl

By Emily Dixon
london, england september 17 zayn malik and gigi hadid attend the versus versace show during london fashion week springsummer collections 20162017 on september 17, 2016 in london, united kingdom photo by darren gerrishwireimage
Darren GerrishGetty Images
  • Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed a baby girl!
  • Hadid and Malik shared the happy news on Instagram Wednesday night, along with the first photos of their baby daughter.
  • "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," Hadid wrote.
  • "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together," Malik posted.

    Congratulations are in order for new parents Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik! The couple announced on Wednesday night that their first child together, a baby girl, arrived over the weekend, sharing the first extremely sweet photos of their daughter on Instagram.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Both Hadid and Malik posted black and white photos of Malik holding his daughter's (teeny tiny) hand to announce the happy news. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," Hadid wrote. Her celebrity friends and family shared their congratulations in the comments: Dad Mohamed Hadid wrote, "Congrats .. Jido’s [grandfather's] heart belongs to you.. baby girl," while Hailey Baldwin commented, "Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys," and Emily Ratajkowski posted, "Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!!"

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Malik shared a different photo of his baby daughter's hand (did I mention it's teeny tiny?) holding his finger, along with a moving caption. "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful," he wrote. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together." Congratulations, you two! If you fancy sharing her name, I'm all ears!


