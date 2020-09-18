Gigi Hadid shared four gorgeous photos of her baby bump, taken when she was about 27 weeks pregnant.

"time flew," she captioned the photos.

Rumors are circulating that Hadid's already given birth to her baby, based on Instagram posts from sister Bella Hadid and dad Mohamed Hadid.

Ready for some more gorgeous pregnancy photos from Gigi Hadid? The supermodel shared four candid throwback snaps on Instagram Thursday, capturing her baby bump at about 27 weeks pregnant. In the photos, she wears a black crop top and sweatpants with a beige bucket hat; one photo is taken from below, while in another, she pats a horse and smiles. "time flew," she captioned the sweet post.

While neither Hadid nor dad Zayn Malik have made any sort of birth announcement, some fans suspect the baby has already arrived, based on posts by sister Bella Hadid and dad Mohamed Hadid (plus, mom Yolanda Hadid confirmed way back in April that Gigi's due date was in September.) First, Bella shared a throwback photo from June in which herself and Gigi hold their bellies. "two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn," she wrote. "i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying." Crying because her sister's just given birth, perhaps?!

Mohamed Hadid stirred things up even further by posting a handwritten poem to his "dear grandchild," then deleting it shortly afterward. "Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear," he wrote, captioning the Instagram post, "In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you @gigihadid." Mohamed did, however, respond to a commenter who asked if baby Hadid-Malik had indeed arrived, writing, "no, not yet." So has Gigi given birth, or are we all speculating based on nothing? Gigi! Let us know, we beg of you!





