Gigi Hadid Shared a Stunning Series of Baby Bump Photos Amid Rumors She's Already Given Birth

By Emily Dixon
paris, france february 27 editorial use only gigi hadid walks the runway during the isabel marant show as part of the paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20202021 on february 27, 2020 in paris, france photo by stephane cardinale corbiscorbis via getty images
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images

    Ready for some more gorgeous pregnancy photos from Gigi Hadid? The supermodel shared four candid throwback snaps on Instagram Thursday, capturing her baby bump at about 27 weeks pregnant. In the photos, she wears a black crop top and sweatpants with a beige bucket hat; one photo is taken from below, while in another, she pats a horse and smiles. "time flew," she captioned the sweet post.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    from about 27 wks 🥺💙 time flew

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

    While neither Hadid nor dad Zayn Malik have made any sort of birth announcement, some fans suspect the baby has already arrived, based on posts by sister Bella Hadid and dad Mohamed Hadid (plus, mom Yolanda Hadid confirmed way back in April that Gigi's due date was in September.) First, Bella shared a throwback photo from June in which herself and Gigi hold their bellies. "two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn," she wrote. "i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying." Crying because her sister's just given birth, perhaps?!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Mohamed Hadid stirred things up even further by posting a handwritten poem to his "dear grandchild," then deleting it shortly afterward. "Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear," he wrote, captioning the Instagram post, "In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you @gigihadid." Mohamed did, however, respond to a commenter who asked if baby Hadid-Malik had indeed arrived, writing, "no, not yet." So has Gigi given birth, or are we all speculating based on nothing? Gigi! Let us know, we beg of you!


