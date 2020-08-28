Gigi Hadid, who's expecting a baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik, released a gorgeous maternity photoshoot on Instagram earlier this week.

Sister and soon-to-be auntie Bella Hadid was overwhelmed by the stunning photos, sharing an emotional all-caps message to Gigi on her Instagram Story.

"IM GOING TO BE A FREAKING AUNTIE !!! I WILL CHERISH THIS LITTLE BEAN FOREVER. I AM SO PROUD OF YOU @gigihadid," Bella wrote. "YOU ARE A GLOWING GODDESS OF LIGHT LOVE ADVENTURE AND JOY. BLESS YOU."

The internet was overcome with emotion when Gigi Hadid shared a series of stunning photos from her maternity photoshoot earlier this week—and Bella Hadid, future auntie, was perhaps the most overwhelmed of all. Reposting Gigi's photos to her Instagram Story, she wrote a moving letter to her sister (which, it's only fair to warn you, will absolutely set you off if the photos haven't already done so). Let's get into it!

Bella posted the above image first, which Gigi captioned, "cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes." And as someone who also resorts to all caps when the feelings are simply too much, I very much relate to Bella's message. "IM GOING TO BE A FREAKING AUNTIE !!! I WILL CHERISH THIS LITTLE BEAN FOREVER. I AM SO PROUD OF YOU @gigihadid," she wrote. "YOU ARE A GLOWING GODDESS OF LIGHT LOVE ADVENTURE AND JOY. BLESS YOU."

Next, Bella reposted the above, extra ethereal photo, with the caption, "im not crying, ur crying." Finally, she shared the below photo, in which Gigi kneels while cradling her bump (Gigi's cute caption: "growin an angel :)") "SIKE I'm literally in the fetal position hysterically crying," she wrote. "thank you for your curiosity." Very understandable, Bella! Congrats on your imminent new role as auntie!

