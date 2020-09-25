Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Paying for Rent and Refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage

By Emily Dixon
bognor regis, united kingdom october 03 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex visits university of chichesters engineering and digital technology park during an official visit to sussex on october 3, 2018 in bognor regis, united kingdom the duke and duchess married on may 19th 2018 in windsor and were conferred the duke duchess of sussex by the queen the duke and duchess married on may 19th 2018 in windsor and were conferred the duke duchess of sussex by the queen photo by samir husseinsamir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now paying rent on Frogmore Cottage, their U.K. home in Windsor.
  • The couple paid "an undisclosed amount upfront" to cover rent and refurbishment costs, the Independent reports.
  • Earlier this month, the Sussexes repaid the £2.4 million (about $3.1 million) of taxpayer money spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage, after they signed a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix.

    After paying back the cost of the renovations to Frogmore Cottage earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now paying rent on the Windsor property. As the Independent reports, the Sussexes just paid "an undisclosed amount upfront" to cover both rent and further refurbishment costs on their U.K. home.

    "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a substantial contribution to the Sovereign Grant that covers refurbishment and rental obligations for Frogmore Cottage," an insider told the newspaper. "The reporting method for this contribution has yet to be determined and will have to be agreed by the National Audit Office before appearing in next year's accounts."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    On September 7, royal correspondent Omid Scobie confirmed that the Sussexes had repaid the £2.4 million (about $3.1 million) of taxpayer money spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage. A spokesperson for the couple told Scobie, "This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family."

    Meghan and Harry repaid the renovation costs after signing a multimillion dollar deal to produce content for Netflix. In January, after announcing they would step down as senior members of the royal family, the Sussexes stated their desire to become financially independent. They achieved that goal this month, after signing their giant Netflix deal.


