Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now paying rent on Frogmore Cottage, their U.K. home in Windsor.

The couple paid "an undisclosed amount upfront" to cover rent and refurbishment costs, the Independent reports.

Earlier this month, the Sussexes repaid the £2.4 million (about $3.1 million) of taxpayer money spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage, after they signed a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix.

After paying back the cost of the renovations to Frogmore Cottage earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now paying rent on the Windsor property. As the Independent reports, the Sussexes just paid "an undisclosed amount upfront" to cover both rent and further refurbishment costs on their U.K. home.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a substantial contribution to the Sovereign Grant that covers refurbishment and rental obligations for Frogmore Cottage," an insider told the newspaper. "The reporting method for this contribution has yet to be determined and will have to be agreed by the National Audit Office before appearing in next year's accounts."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐃: Prince Harry has officially repaid the £2.4 million renovation costs spent on converting Frogmore Cottage back into a family home. A source close to the duke tells me that he recently (and voluntarily) repaid the amount in full to the Sovereign Grant. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 7, 2020

On September 7, royal correspondent Omid Scobie confirmed that the Sussexes had repaid the £2.4 million (about $3.1 million) of taxpayer money spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage. A spokesperson for the couple told Scobie, "This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family."

Meghan and Harry repaid the renovation costs after signing a multimillion dollar deal to produce content for Netflix. In January, after announcing they would step down as senior members of the royal family, the Sussexes stated their desire to become financially independent. They achieved that goal this month, after signing their giant Netflix deal.





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io