Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Signed a Gigantic Deal With Netflix

From royals to Hollywood producers!

By Bianca Rodriguez

In really exciting Hump Day news, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix! So if you weren't addicted to the streaming platform already, you're going to be now. Per The New York Times, the couple has founded a yet-to-be-named production company that will make documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming for Netflix. No details are available on how much the couple will get paid for the deal.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," said the couple in a statement. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us." Adding that Netflix's "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

In fact, the couple is reportedly already developing an animated series that will focus on inspiring women! So I know what I'm adding to my queue.

"We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere," said Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-chief executive and chief content officer, in a statement.

As for whether they'll appear in some of the programs, it's possible. Just don't assume Markle will be acting in any of the programs; she and many of her friends have made it clear the Duchess has no set plans to return to acting. In May, a friend told royal correspondent Katie Nicholl for the Sunday Times that Meghan "has no plans to resume life on screen."

Sad, but with little Archie and new life in California, we totally get it!

