Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have achieved their goal of financial independence, and are no longer receiving any support from Prince Charles, People reports.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Harry confirmed he had paid back the £2.4 million (about $3.1 million) in public funds used to renovate Frogmore Cottage.

Charles was previously "helping with some ongoing living costs," according to People, but that's no longer the case.



When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their plans to step down as senior royals, in an announcement shared on social media in January, they stated they would "work to become financially independent" from the royal family, while "continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen." And they've now achieved that goal: As well as paying back the renovation costs of their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, they're no longer receiving any financial support from Prince Charles, an insider told People.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Prince Harry announced that he had paid back the £2.4 million (about $3.1 million) in public funds that was spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage. "A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family," the spokesperson said.



Speaking to People, a source close to the Sussexes shared that while Prince Charles was formerly helping them with "some ongoing living costs" after they moved to the U.S., they're no longer receiving any financial support after signing their multimillion dollar Netflix deal. In a statement last week, Meghan and Harry announced that they would focus on "creating content that informs but also gives hope" in their partnership with the streaming platform.



Emily Dixon

