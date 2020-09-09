Today's Top Stories
1
Chrissy Is in Command
2
Anything But Boring: Our Favorite Trench Coats
3
The Women Making WFH Happen
4
Inside Jane Fonda's First Fire Drill Friday Arrest
5
The Colors Your Nails Need This Fall

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Now Financially Independent From Prince Charles

By Emily Dixon
melbourne, australia october 18 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex attend an event on south melbourne beach on october 18, 2018 in melbourne, australia the duke and duchess of sussex are on their official 16 day autumn tour visiting cities in australia, fiji, tonga and new zealand photo by james d morganwireimage
James D. MorganGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have achieved their goal of financial independence, and are no longer receiving any support from Prince Charles, People reports.
  • On Monday, a spokesperson for Harry confirmed he had paid back the £2.4 million (about $3.1 million) in public funds used to renovate Frogmore Cottage.
  • Charles was previously "helping with some ongoing living costs," according to People, but that's no longer the case.

    When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their plans to step down as senior royals, in an announcement shared on social media in January, they stated they would "work to become financially independent" from the royal family, while "continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen." And they've now achieved that goal: As well as paying back the renovation costs of their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, they're no longer receiving any financial support from Prince Charles, an insider told People.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    On Monday, a spokesperson for Prince Harry announced that he had paid back the £2.4 million (about $3.1 million) in public funds that was spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage. "A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family," the spokesperson said.

    Speaking to People, a source close to the Sussexes shared that while Prince Charles was formerly helping them with "some ongoing living costs" after they moved to the U.S., they're no longer receiving any financial support after signing their multimillion dollar Netflix deal. In a statement last week, Meghan and Harry announced that they would focus on "creating content that informs but also gives hope" in their partnership with the streaming platform.

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Read Lupita Nyong'o's Tribute to Chadwick Boseman
    The Sussexes' Public Speaking Rules Have Leaked
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Princess Beatrice Shopped at a London Baby Store
    Celebs Who Dated Before They Were Famous
    Princess Sofia Asked If She Would Leave Royal Life
    Read Joshua Jackson's Birthday Message to Jodie
    Céline Dion Posts Rare Picture of Twin Sons
    Why Chrissy Teigen Is Taking a Twitter Break
    Chrissy and John Were Racially Profiled
    Chrissy Teigen on Why She's Voting for Joe Biden