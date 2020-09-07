Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pay Back the British Taxpayers for Their Frogmore Cottage Renovations

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england march 05 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex cheer attend the annual endeavour fund awards at mansion house on march 5, 2020 in london, england their royal highnesses will celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year photo by paul edwards wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • Critics of the couple have called on them to pay back British taxpayers for the £2.4 million in public funds that were used to update the Windsor property for the Sussexes.
      • Royal sources say Harry paid back the amount in full and repaid it voluntarily.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a lot of criticism during their time as full-time working royals and since their royal exit earlier this year. One of the most consistent complaints from those who don't agree with the way the Sussexes have handled their roles with the royal family has been related to their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

        Harry and Meghan ordered major renovations for the property when they moved there from Kensington Palace, to the tune of £2.4 million in public funds. Especially since their royal exit, many have called on the couple to repay the money spent updating the home, which is no longer their primary residence since their move to the United States.

        Today, a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that Harry has paid back the full amount of public money spent on the renovations. Royal correspondent Rebecca English shared the announcement in a series of tweets, writing:

        "Breaking: Prince Harry announces he has paid back the £2.4 million in public money spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage, which will remain his family’s UK home.
        A spokesman says: ‘A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family.’"
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Omid Scobie, one of the authors of the Sussexes' recent royal biography, Finding Freedom, also confirmed the news, adding that a royal source had confirmed that Harry paid back the money voluntarily.

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        The news comes just days after Harry and Meghan announced that they've signed a deal with Netflix that's reportedly worth more than $100 million.

