Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly "Eager to Get Back" to the U.K. for Christmas This Year

By the end of the year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hope to head back to the United Kingdom.

Harry and Meghan hope to bring their son, Archie Harrison, back to the U.K. to celebrate the holidays with the rest of the royal family.

A source explained to Us Weekly, however, that the couple may not be able to travel for the holidays because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There’s a lot of tradition surrounding the holidays with his family, and they both have really loved that in the past," the source said. "With the uncertainty of COVID, they have been taking it one day at a time and are hopeful that they can all go back together and spend it as a family."

Like many others around the world, however, Harry and Meghan have been forced to keep their travel plans flexible because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Time will tell if that will need to happen and if it could potentially impact what they do and when, but they are all eager to get back to spend time with Harry’s family and for Archie to see his great-grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] and great-grandfather [Prince Philip] in particular,” the source said.

Since this is 2020, Harry and Meghan (and baby Archie) have still been able to keep in touch with the rest of the royal family—they've just had to connect online, like the rest of us. But, also like the rest of us, they're craving some actually face-to-face time instead of just FaceTime.

"They have so much fun over Zoom, and they have bonded through Zoom calls," the source explained. "Harry is so close with his grandmother, and he is excited to get Archie back [to London] so that they can see her."

Fingers crossed that the Sussexes are able to safely and responsible plan a visit back to the U.K. for the holidays.

