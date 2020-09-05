Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Didn't Tell the Queen About Their Netflix Deal Before the News Broke

Royal fans finally got an answer to the question, "What will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do after the royal exit?" this week.

The Sussexes have signed a massive production deal with Netflix for a reported $150 million. They will produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming.

A royal source has revealed that Harry and Meghan didn't tell the Queen about their Netflix deal before the news was announced publicly.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hit a lot of milestones in 2020 and they just added another one thanks to the massive deal they signed with Netflix.

The couple formerly known as Sussex Royal will produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming for Netflix under a yet-to-be-named production company. Royal fans are, understandably, pumped about the reported $150 million deal.

One person might not be quite so pumped though: The Queen. According to The Sun, the Sussexes didn't get around to giving the monarch a head's up about the news.

"Harry did not inform the Queen about the Netflix deal," a royal source said. "Her Majesty is all too aware of the pitfalls of when senior royals embark on lucrative projects—Prince Edwards’ production flop and some of the deals Sarah Ferguson has signed over the years to name a few. Her view is simple, the Royals are not for sale and danger surrounds high profile roles outside of the institution itself. But knowing her grandson Harry as she does, the Queen will know there would have been little chance of talking Harry and Meghan out of it."

FWIW, Harry and Meghan did give fans (and the Queen, by extension) some hints about the work they'll be doing with Netflix in a statement they released when the news of the deal broke:

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us," they said in their statement, adding that Netflix's "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io